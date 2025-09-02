Strategy Buys Another $449M in Bitcoin, Holdings Now Over 636,000 BTC

By: Coindoo
2025/09/02 23:46
Bitcoin
BTC$110 406,71+1,19%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00758-4,53%

The company revealed that it acquired 4,048 BTC last week for a total of $449.3 million, paying an average of $110,981 per coin.

The disclosure came directly from company founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, who shared the update on X. He noted that the firm’s Bitcoin position has already delivered a 25.7% return in 2025, reflecting the strong market recovery and renewed investor confidence in digital assets.

A Growing Bitcoin Treasury

With this latest purchase, Strategy now controls 636,505 BTC, bought at a combined cost of roughly $46.95 billion. The average purchase price across all acquisitions stands at $73,765 per coin, placing the firm in a highly profitable position as Bitcoin continues to trade well above that level.

Strategy has been following a strategy of consistent Bitcoin accumulation, often making weekly purchases that reinforce its reputation as the most aggressive corporate backer of the cryptocurrency. The company’s treasury approach has effectively transformed it into a hybrid between a software firm and a Bitcoin holding vehicle, attracting both traditional investors and crypto enthusiasts.

Market Impact and Strategic Vision

While each new buy represents only a fraction of the total Bitcoin supply, Strategy’s ongoing accumulation has become symbolic for the broader industry. It highlights the increasing institutional adoption of digital assets and demonstrates how large corporations can leverage Bitcoin as a long-term store of value.

Saylor has long argued that Bitcoin represents “digital gold” and offers superior protection against inflation compared to traditional assets. His persistence through multiple market cycles has cemented Strategy’s reputation as a bellwether for institutional sentiment toward Bitcoin.

READ MORE:

Ethereum Setup Looks Bearish… Until It Doesn’t

Looking Ahead

As Bitcoin remains a central theme in global financial markets, Strategy’s aggressive purchases suggest that the company expects continued upside. With its holdings now exceeding 636K BTC, the firm’s fortunes are deeply tied to the cryptocurrency’s long-term trajectory.

For investors, the key question is whether other corporations will follow Strategy’s lead. With ETF inflows and regulatory clarity expanding worldwide, Saylor’s vision of a corporate-driven Bitcoin era may be closer than ever.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Strategy Buys Another $449M in Bitcoin, Holdings Now Over 636,000 BTC appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
