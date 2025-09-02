Strategy Buys the Dip, Stacks New 4,048 Bitcoin for $449 Million

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/02 22:23
Bitcoin
BTC$110,723.9+1.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00778-1.26%

While many investors and whales are emptying their Bitcoin BTC $111 662 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $47.94 B holdings amid a price dip, business intelligence and software firm Strategy Inc. is buying the dip.

The Michael Saylor-led firm recently acquired 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million. This sums up its total holdings to 636,505 BTC, now worth over $69 billion.

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 636,505 BTC

On September 2, Strategy submitted an 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the document, it pointed out that it had completed the acquisition of 4,048 Bitcoin between August 26 and September 1, 2025.

Each BTC was bought at an average price of $110,981.

The firm used proceeds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, MSTR, perpetual Strike preferred stock, STRK, perpetual Strife preferred stock, STRF, and perpetual Stride preferred stock, STRD, to achieve the purchase.

It offloaded 1,237,000 MSTR shares for $425.3 million. It still has $16.31 billion remaining for issue and sale under that ATM program.

Then, the firm sold 199,509 STRK shares for approximately $19 million, with $20.39 billion remaining, 237,931 STRF shares for $26.5 million, with $1.8 billion remaining, and 12,973 STRD shares for $1 million, with $4.17 billion remaining.

As a result of the latest purchase, the firm now holds 636,505 BTC. At the current value of $108,826.97 per Bitcoin, this entire holding is worth $69.3 billion.

Each BTC was acquired at an average price of $73,765 per Bitcoin for a total cost of around $47 billion. Saylor, the company’s founder, noted that this includes fees and expenses.

Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio accounts for more than 3% of the flagship cryptocurrency’s total 21 million supply.

Also, it suggests that the company holds around $23 billion of paper gains. In the long run, the company is aiming to hold 7% of the total BTC supply.

Strategy Remains Committed to Its Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor has hinted at the possibility of another Bitcoin acquisition. He shared an update on the company’s BTC acquisition tracker on Sunday, stating, “Bitcoin is still on sale.”

Generally, there has been a decline in the frequency of Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases, unlike in the past.

The reason for this slowdown is not known, but nothing has been said about offloading its current stash. Only last week, Strategy announced that it had bought 3,081 BTC for $357 million.

This initially took its total holdings to 632,457 BTC before it hit its current level. In this case, it paid an average of $115,829 per coin.

Saylor is all for BTC and has constantly defended his company’s aggressive acquisition strategy to prove this commitment. A while ago, he tagged Bitcoin as “digital capital” and called it a “50-year” asset.

next

The post Strategy Buys the Dip, Stacks New 4,048 Bitcoin for $449 Million appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005849+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.797+1.68%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Share
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch