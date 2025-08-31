Strategy Dodges Troubling Lawsuit As Investors Drop Class Action Alleging Bitcoin Treasury Misled Them ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 03:36
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.2522-8.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,560.76+0.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01288+3.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018574-2.65%
Kangamoon
KANG$0.0006123+2.66%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

A class action lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, lodged by investors who alleged the Bitcoin treasury firm made false and misleading statements about its BTC strategy, has been dropped.

Relief For Strategy

According to a legal filing submitted to federal court in Virginia, the lead plaintiffs, represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pomerantz LLP, voluntarily dropped the case. The withdrawal, first reported by Bloomberg on Friday, is with prejudice, meaning the case is over and cannot be re-filed in the same court, or any court.

The suit, which was initially filed in May against Strategy and its executives, including Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang, specifically claimed that the defendants overstated the profitability of its Bitcoin investment strategy and treasury operations, while understating volatility risks associated with the apex crypto.

The class action also took issue with Strategy’s adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s ASU 2023-08 that allows it to record quarter-to-quarter swings in the price of Bitcoin held on its balance sheets. 

Previously, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company recorded its Bitcoin at original purchase cost; while it could write down pullbacks in the token’s price as “impairment charges,” it could not mark up price gains unless tokens were liquidated. 

Advertisement

&nbsp

Strategy posted roughly $5.9 billion in unrealized losses on its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 2025, as a dramatic market correction weighed on results. Bitcoin slumped over 11% in the quarter, marking its weakest first-quarter performance since 2015.

According to the complaint, Strategy failed to properly disclose the exact nature or scope of the impact of the new accounting standards on its financial statements, while downplaying risks to investors. 

Corporate Crypto Treasury Trend Grows

Strategy started accumulating Bitcoin in August 2020 and currently holds 632,457 BTC worth $68.69 billion as of publication time, as ZyCrypto previously reported.

Since the Michael Saylor-chaired company started buying BTC, crypto treasury companies have sprung up around the world, accumulating a range of digital assets. Popular cryptos now appearing on corporate balance sheets include Ether, Solana, BNB, Tron, and Dogecoin.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/strategy-dodges-troubling-lawsuit-as-investors-drop-class-action-alleging-bitcoin-treasury-misled-them/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.344+0.88%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01288+3.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1666-2.23%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Share
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967+22.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:26
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal