Strategy eases MSTR stock sale limits as shares hit lowest level since April

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:31
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220439-3.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,753.84-1.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09977-1.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299-1.29%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001222-37.96%

Michael Saylor revealed on Aug. 18 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has revised its stock issuance policy amid the financial instrument’s current downward trend.

The company had previously limited stock sales below 2.5x market-to-net asset value (mNAV) strictly to cover debt interest or preferred share dividends. Under the new rules, the firm can now issue stock below this threshold whenever it deems it strategically beneficial.

mNAV measures how the market values the company relative to its assets, including Bitcoin holdings and operational resources. The prior limit was meant to protect shareholders from dilution.

However, by relaxing this restriction, Strategy gains more flexibility to raise capital or accelerate Bitcoin acquisitions, signaling a willingness to act opportunistically in a volatile market.

Meanwhile, the update comes as MSTR shares have declined roughly 15% over the past month, closing at $363.6, their lowest level since April, according to Yahoo Finance data.

As a result, Strategy Tracker data shows the company’s NAV premium is now just 1.59, the narrowest gap between market price and Bitcoin-equivalent net assets this year.

Nonetheless, Strategy remains the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 629,376 BTC worth around $72 billion as of press time.

Investors reaction vary

Strategy’s policy shift has drawn mixed reactions from investors in the firm.

James Chanos, a famous short seller who has taken a position against the Saylor-led firm, criticized the change, claiming it weakens protections against shareholder dilution and signals limited demand for the company’s preferred shares.

Meanwhile, other market experts see the adjustment as a tactical move that would help Strategy acquire more Bitcoin.

Cern Basher, chief investment officer at Brilliant Advice, noted that as long as mNAV stays above 1.0, issuing new equity can increase Bitcoin per share, benefiting existing shareholders.

According to Basher:

However, he noted that while “Strategy runs a risk of acquiring too much Bitcoin too fast,” the company’s shareholders should want it to become the world’s financial fortress quickly because this would open them up to more market opportunities.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/strategy-eases-mstr-stock-sale-limits-as-shares-hit-lowest-level-since-april/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?