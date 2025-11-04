ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC Worth $69B Amid Stock Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at approximately $69 billion, through recent purchases of 397 BTC for $45.6 million. This move underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset amid market volatility. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 641,205 BTC, representing over 3% of the total supply and generating $21.5 billion in unrealized gains. Recent acquisitions were funded via equity sales and preferred stock issuances under the expanded $84 billion capital plan extending to 2027. The firm’s stock has declined 41% from summer peaks, yet its Bitcoin position remains a key driver of long-term value, with 192 public companies now holding BTC collectively. Discover how Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings reached 641,205 BTC worth $69B amid stock challenges. Explore the firm’s capital strategy and market impact. Stay informed on crypto treasury trends—read more now! What Are Strategy’s Current Bitcoin Holdings? Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings stand at 641,205 BTC, acquired at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total cost of $47.5 billion. The latest purchase of 397 BTC between October 27 and November… The post Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC Worth $69B Amid Stock Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at approximately $69 billion, through recent purchases of 397 BTC for $45.6 million. This move underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset amid market volatility. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 641,205 BTC, representing over 3% of the total supply and generating $21.5 billion in unrealized gains. Recent acquisitions were funded via equity sales and preferred stock issuances under the expanded $84 billion capital plan extending to 2027. The firm’s stock has declined 41% from summer peaks, yet its Bitcoin position remains a key driver of long-term value, with 192 public companies now holding BTC collectively. Discover how Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings reached 641,205 BTC worth $69B amid stock challenges. Explore the firm’s capital strategy and market impact. Stay informed on crypto treasury trends—read more now! What Are Strategy’s Current Bitcoin Holdings? Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings stand at 641,205 BTC, acquired at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total cost of $47.5 billion. The latest purchase of 397 BTC between October 27 and November…

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC Worth $69B Amid Stock Volatility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 03:06
Bitcoin
BTC$105,808+1.06%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05341+2.69%
Propy
PRO$0.5088-2.11%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29388+0.25%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01134-4.06%
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
💹 Trade with pro tools
Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🚀 Smooth orders, clear control
Advanced order types and market depth in one view.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clarity in volatile markets
Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚡ Speed, depth, reliability
Execute confidently when timing matters.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 A focused workflow for traders
Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✅ Data‑driven decisions
Focus on process—not noise.
👉 Sign up →

Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at approximately $69 billion, through recent purchases of 397 BTC for $45.6 million. This move underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset amid market volatility.

  • Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 641,205 BTC, representing over 3% of the total supply and generating $21.5 billion in unrealized gains.

  • Recent acquisitions were funded via equity sales and preferred stock issuances under the expanded $84 billion capital plan extending to 2027.

  • The firm’s stock has declined 41% from summer peaks, yet its Bitcoin position remains a key driver of long-term value, with 192 public companies now holding BTC collectively.

Discover how Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings reached 641,205 BTC worth $69B amid stock challenges. Explore the firm’s capital strategy and market impact. Stay informed on crypto treasury trends—read more now!

What Are Strategy’s Current Bitcoin Holdings?

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings stand at 641,205 BTC, acquired at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total cost of $47.5 billion. The latest purchase of 397 BTC between October 27 and November 2 cost $45.6 million at an average of $114,771 per coin, as detailed in an SEC filing. This positions Strategy as a major institutional holder, controlling more than 3% of Bitcoin’s 21 million maximum supply and yielding over $21.5 billion in unrealized gains at current valuations near $69 billion.

Bitcoin treasury strategies like Strategy’s have become a benchmark for corporate adoption, highlighting Bitcoin’s role as a hedge against inflation and a store of value. The firm’s approach demonstrates confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential, even as broader market conditions fluctuate.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
💎 Join a professional trading community
Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
📊 Transparent performance, real process
Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧭 Research → Plan → Execute
Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🛡️ Risk comes first
Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan.
👉 Start today →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade
Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE
Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms.
👉 Explore tiers →

How Does Strategy Finance Its Bitcoin Purchases?

Strategy funds its Bitcoin acquisitions primarily through equity offerings and preferred stock sales, leveraging its “42/42” capital plan now expanded to $84 billion to support purchases through 2027. In the recent period, the firm sold 183,501 MSTR shares for $54.4 million and issued various preferred shares—49,374 STRK, 76,017 STRF, and 29,065 STRD—for about $15 million. This leaves substantial capacity, with $15.85 billion in MSTR shares and over $26 billion in preferred shares available.

These mechanisms provide flexible, ongoing capital without relying on debt, allowing Strategy to scale its holdings methodically. According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, this strategy aligns with a growing trend among public companies, where 192 firms now hold Bitcoin collectively, bolstering institutional demand. Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman, has emphasized this approach as a way to convert fiat capital into what he calls “digital gold,” prioritizing Bitcoin’s scarcity and security over traditional assets.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear interface, precise orders
Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts.
👉 Create free account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions.
Depth analytics and risk features in one view.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Take control of entries & exits
Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ From idea to execution
Turn setups into plans with practical order types.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📋 Trade your plan
Watchlists and routing that support focus.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Precision without the noise
Data‑first workflows for active traders.
👉 Sign up →

The preferred share classes, including STRK, STRF, STRC, and STRD, cater to diverse investor preferences with varying risk levels and dividend structures, making participation accessible. This diversified funding model has enabled Strategy—formerly MicroStrategy—to amass one of the largest corporate Bitcoin portfolios, far surpassing peers like MARA and Tether-backed Twenty One. Experts note that such financing reduces exposure to market timing risks, ensuring steady accumulation regardless of short-term price swings.

Overall, Strategy’s financing tactics exemplify proactive treasury management in the cryptocurrency space, where converting equity into BTC creates leveraged exposure for shareholders. This has not only preserved value during downturns but also amplified gains in bull markets, with the firm’s unrealized profits serving as a testament to its efficacy.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
⚡ Futures with discipline
Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🎯 Spot strategies that compound
Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders
Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints.
👉 Explore APEX →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
📈 Real‑time market structure
Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🔔 Smart alerts, not noise
Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🤝 Peer review & coaching
Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control.
👉 Join the club →

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Bitcoin Does Strategy Own in Total?

Strategy currently owns 641,205 BTC, purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total investment of $47.5 billion. This holding, valued at around $69 billion today, accounts for more than 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply and includes $21.5 billion in unrealized gains based on recent market prices.

What Is Strategy’s Capital Plan for Bitcoin Acquisitions?

Strategy’s capital plan, known as the “42/42” program, has been upsized to $84 billion to fund Bitcoin purchases continuously through 2027. It relies on equity sales and multiple classes of preferred stock, providing investors with options for dividends and risk exposure while enabling the firm to build its holdings without traditional borrowing.

Why Has Strategy’s Stock Performance Lagged Despite Bitcoin Gains?

Strategy’s shares have dropped 41% from summer highs, with the market cap-to-net asset value ratio near 1.1, indicating reduced premium valuation. Third-quarter profits fell to $2.8 billion from $10 billion, though they beat expectations at $8.42 per share; this reflects broader market sentiment rather than diminished Bitcoin value.

Key Takeaways

  • Record Holdings Growth: Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury now exceeds 641,205 BTC, solidifying its position as a leader in corporate crypto adoption and generating substantial unrealized profits.
  • Expanded Funding Flexibility: The $84 billion capital plan through 2027 uses equity and preferred shares to sustain acquisitions, offering investors varied entry points into Bitcoin exposure.
  • Market Resilience Insight: Despite a 41% stock decline, Strategy’s strategy highlights Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term asset; monitor institutional trends for future opportunities in crypto treasuries.

Conclusion

Strategy’s expansion of its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC valued at $69 billion reaffirms its pioneering role in corporate cryptocurrency integration, even as stock performance faces headwinds. By financing through innovative equity and preferred stock programs, the firm continues to prioritize long-term accumulation over short-term fluctuations. As more public companies follow suit—with 192 now holding BTC—institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s value proposition grows. Investors should watch how these Bitcoin treasury strategies evolve, potentially signaling broader market recovery and new opportunities in digital assets.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear control for futures
Sizing, stops, and scenario planning tools.
👉 Open futures account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Structure your futures trades
Define entries & exits with advanced orders.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛡️ Control volatility
Automate alerts and manage positions with discipline.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚙️ Execution you can rely on
Fast routing and meaningful depth insights.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📒 Plan. Execute. Review.
Frameworks for consistent decision‑making.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Choose clarity over complexity
Actionable, pro‑grade tools—no fluff.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/strategy-expands-bitcoin-holdings-to-641205-btc-worth-69b-amid-stock-volatility/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.175-2.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1518+10.01%
MemeCore
M$2.49883+3.99%
Threshold
T$0.01286-0.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.06456+3.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0047-7.77%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,808.00
$105,808.00$105,808.00

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,566.08
$3,566.08$3,566.08

+1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5557
$2.5557$2.5557

+1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.94
$166.94$166.94

+0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18050
$0.18050$0.18050

+0.70%