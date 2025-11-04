Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 641,205 BTC Worth $69B Amid Stock Volatility

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at approximately $69 billion, through recent purchases of 397 BTC for $45.6 million. This move underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset amid market volatility.

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 641,205 BTC, representing over 3% of the total supply and generating $21.5 billion in unrealized gains.

Recent acquisitions were funded via equity sales and preferred stock issuances under the expanded $84 billion capital plan extending to 2027.

The firm’s stock has declined 41% from summer peaks, yet its Bitcoin position remains a key driver of long-term value, with 192 public companies now holding BTC collectively.

What Are Strategy’s Current Bitcoin Holdings?

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings stand at 641,205 BTC, acquired at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total cost of $47.5 billion. The latest purchase of 397 BTC between October 27 and November 2 cost $45.6 million at an average of $114,771 per coin, as detailed in an SEC filing. This positions Strategy as a major institutional holder, controlling more than 3% of Bitcoin’s 21 million maximum supply and yielding over $21.5 billion in unrealized gains at current valuations near $69 billion.

Bitcoin treasury strategies like Strategy’s have become a benchmark for corporate adoption, highlighting Bitcoin’s role as a hedge against inflation and a store of value. The firm’s approach demonstrates confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential, even as broader market conditions fluctuate.

How Does Strategy Finance Its Bitcoin Purchases?

Strategy funds its Bitcoin acquisitions primarily through equity offerings and preferred stock sales, leveraging its “42/42” capital plan now expanded to $84 billion to support purchases through 2027. In the recent period, the firm sold 183,501 MSTR shares for $54.4 million and issued various preferred shares—49,374 STRK, 76,017 STRF, and 29,065 STRD—for about $15 million. This leaves substantial capacity, with $15.85 billion in MSTR shares and over $26 billion in preferred shares available.

These mechanisms provide flexible, ongoing capital without relying on debt, allowing Strategy to scale its holdings methodically. According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, this strategy aligns with a growing trend among public companies, where 192 firms now hold Bitcoin collectively, bolstering institutional demand. Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman, has emphasized this approach as a way to convert fiat capital into what he calls “digital gold,” prioritizing Bitcoin’s scarcity and security over traditional assets.

The preferred share classes, including STRK, STRF, STRC, and STRD, cater to diverse investor preferences with varying risk levels and dividend structures, making participation accessible. This diversified funding model has enabled Strategy—formerly MicroStrategy—to amass one of the largest corporate Bitcoin portfolios, far surpassing peers like MARA and Tether-backed Twenty One. Experts note that such financing reduces exposure to market timing risks, ensuring steady accumulation regardless of short-term price swings.

Overall, Strategy’s financing tactics exemplify proactive treasury management in the cryptocurrency space, where converting equity into BTC creates leveraged exposure for shareholders. This has not only preserved value during downturns but also amplified gains in bull markets, with the firm’s unrealized profits serving as a testament to its efficacy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Bitcoin Does Strategy Own in Total?

Strategy currently owns 641,205 BTC, purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin for a total investment of $47.5 billion. This holding, valued at around $69 billion today, accounts for more than 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply and includes $21.5 billion in unrealized gains based on recent market prices.

What Is Strategy’s Capital Plan for Bitcoin Acquisitions?

Strategy’s capital plan, known as the “42/42” program, has been upsized to $84 billion to fund Bitcoin purchases continuously through 2027. It relies on equity sales and multiple classes of preferred stock, providing investors with options for dividends and risk exposure while enabling the firm to build its holdings without traditional borrowing.

Why Has Strategy’s Stock Performance Lagged Despite Bitcoin Gains?

Strategy’s shares have dropped 41% from summer highs, with the market cap-to-net asset value ratio near 1.1, indicating reduced premium valuation. Third-quarter profits fell to $2.8 billion from $10 billion, though they beat expectations at $8.42 per share; this reflects broader market sentiment rather than diminished Bitcoin value.

Key Takeaways

Record Holdings Growth : Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury now exceeds 641,205 BTC, solidifying its position as a leader in corporate crypto adoption and generating substantial unrealized profits.

: Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury now exceeds 641,205 BTC, solidifying its position as a leader in corporate crypto adoption and generating substantial unrealized profits. Expanded Funding Flexibility : The $84 billion capital plan through 2027 uses equity and preferred shares to sustain acquisitions, offering investors varied entry points into Bitcoin exposure.

: The $84 billion capital plan through 2027 uses equity and preferred shares to sustain acquisitions, offering investors varied entry points into Bitcoin exposure. Market Resilience Insight: Despite a 41% stock decline, Strategy’s strategy highlights Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term asset; monitor institutional trends for future opportunities in crypto treasuries.

Conclusion

Strategy’s expansion of its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC valued at $69 billion reaffirms its pioneering role in corporate cryptocurrency integration, even as stock performance faces headwinds. By financing through innovative equity and preferred stock programs, the firm continues to prioritize long-term accumulation over short-term fluctuations. As more public companies follow suit—with 192 now holding BTC—institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s value proposition grows. Investors should watch how these Bitcoin treasury strategies evolve, potentially signaling broader market recovery and new opportunities in digital assets.

