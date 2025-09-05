Strategy Inc. Challenges Wall Street with Bold Bid for S&P 500 Inclusion

TLDR

Strategy Inc. has emerged as a strong contender for S&P 500 inclusion after reporting $14 billion in unrealized gains last quarter. The company now meets all profitability and liquidity standards for entry into the index. With a market capitalization of over $90 billion, the firm surpasses the $22.7 billion threshold required for S&P 500 eligibility.

This development marks a significant shift for the company once known for its aggressive Bitcoin strategy. Strategy Inc. has transformed from a traditional software firm into a major corporate holder of digital assets. Its inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 last December signaled increasing acceptance among institutional benchmarks.

Now, attention shifts to the S&P 500, where inclusion would trigger large-scale share purchases by passive funds. Analysts at Stephens Inc. estimate that index-tracking funds may need to buy nearly 50 million shares, valued around $16 billion. Such inflows could affect market dynamics and reinforce Strategy’s valuation.

Bitcoin Holdings and Market Cap Support Entry Case

Strategy Inc.‘s balance sheet holds approximately $70 billion in Bitcoin, purchased through aggressive capital raising strategies. This unique position has fueled rapid stock appreciation, outpacing major indices since 2016. Despite August’s 17% decline in share price, Strategy remains one of the market’s most actively traded large caps.

The firm’s float-adjusted liquidity ranks highest among 26 candidates considered in the current rebalance cycle. This ensures sufficient trading volume for institutional investors if the stock joins the S&P 500. The committee typically favors such liquidity when reviewing potential additions.

The Strategy’s market cap alone makes a compelling case for consideration. With a $90 billion valuation, the firm exceeds several existing S&P 500 members. Sector balance may become the deciding factor, as digital-asset exposure increases in the benchmark.

Index Committee Faces Pressure and Precedent

The S&P 500 committee does not automatically include companies based on eligibility alone. It also considers sector concentration, historical profitability, and overall market representation. While Strategy meets financial metrics, volatility and asset type may complicate the decision.

Recent entries such as Coinbase and Block show a willingness to include digital-focused firms. These decisions indicate an evolving stance toward crypto-adjacent companies. As Strategy Inc. commands significant market attention, similar logic may apply to its bid.

The committee retains full discretion over final selections. Historically, even well-qualified firms like Robinhood have been passed over. With nearly $10 trillion tracking the S&P 500, the stakes of each addition remain high.

Volatility and Capital Raising Strategy Pose Risks

Strategy’s stock swings remain extreme, with 30-day volatility exceeding 96%, outpacing both Nvidia and Tesla. This raises concerns about stability, a key consideration for long-term index inclusion. Recent funding efforts have sparked market backlash, underscoring execution risks.

The firm shifted from preferred to common stock sales after tepid demand, unsettling some shareholders. This financing model, reliant on Bitcoin-driven gains, continues to divide opinions on Wall Street. While performance has exceeded expectations, questions remain about long-term sustainability.

Despite these risks, inclusion in the S&P 500 would mark a major milestone. It would validate Strategy’s transformation and embed Bitcoin into one of Wall Street’s most followed indices. The decision now lies with the S&P committee as it weighs both eligibility and judgment.

