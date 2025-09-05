Strategy Inc. Poised for S&P 500 After Bitcoin Surge

Key Points: Key Point 1

Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor, is poised to join the S&P 500 following substantial Bitcoin-related gains, marking a significant milestone in corporate digital asset adoption.

This potential inclusion underscores growing institutional Bitcoin interest, potentially increasing its legitimacy and influencing market dynamics through enhanced investor exposure.

Strategy Inc. Joins S&P 500 Race with Bitcoin Boost

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. reported $14 billion in unrealized Bitcoin gains, propelling the company toward potential S&P 500 inclusion. Since 2020, Saylor has steered the company towards Bitcoin, holding 636,505 BTC, the largest corporate stash. The company’s focus on Bitcoin has enhanced its profitability, meeting S&P requirements under new U.S. accounting standards.

Potential S&P 500 inclusion marks a significant milestone, likely increasing institutional Bitcoin investments as passive index funds could acquire $16 billion in shares. This development suggests Bitcoin’s growing acceptance in traditional finance. Strategy Inc.’s market capitalization is now $22.7 billion, up from earlier reports.

Despite lacking official statements from Saylor or Strategy Inc. on this event, the crypto community closely watches. Market analysts speculate on institutional responses, noting that similar past events boosted both liquidity and asset demand. As of yet, no direct quotes from Saylor are verified regarding the S&P 500.

Bitcoin’s Price Surge Fuels Institutional Interest

Did you know? Strategy Inc. could set a precedent as the first company primarily leveraging Bitcoin for S&P 500 qualification, highlighting the cryptocurrency’s evolving role in corporate finance.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $112,495.18 with a market cap of $2.24 trillion, dominating 58.02% of the market. Trading volume reached $67.52 billion, a 16.49% shift. In the past 90 days, Bitcoin rose 7.18%. The circulating supply stands at 19.91 million against a cap of 21 million, last updated at 09:09 UTC on September 5, 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:09 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts note that Strategy Inc’s S&P 500 entry could trigger regulatory interest in Bitcoin’s corporate adoption, potentially altering future accounting practices. Historical trends show similar inclusions boosting asset legitimacy and investment inflow standards.