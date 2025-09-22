The company now holds 639,835 BTC.The company now holds 639,835 BTC.

Strategy Joins Metaplanet With Another Bitcoin Purchase

Michael Saylor, the BTC brainchild behind Strategy’s corporate strategy, has announced the latest acquisition after hinting about it yesterday.

The NASDAQ-listed firm has spent roughly $100 million to accumulate 850 BTC at an average price of $117,344 per unit.

Strategy now holds 639,835 BTC, bought for $47.33 billion, which means an average price of just under $74,000 per bitcoin. Despite the asset’s price plunge in the past day, the company is still well in the money on its big investment, which is now valued at over $72 billion.

Nevertheless, its stock price is projected to open in the red today, in line with the overall crypto market retracement. MSTR closed at $344.75 on Friday, being up by 15% since the start of the year.

Speaking of Monday bitcoin purchases, Metaplanet outshone its bigger brother as it spent over $630 million to accumulate 5,419 BTC. Consequently, its total stash has risen to 25,555 BTC.

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of […]
A certain address purchased APX for $226,000 two years ago, and has now exchanged it for ASTER, with the value rising to $5.62 million.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH.