Strategy Launches Euro-Based Stock to Boost Global Bitcoin Expansion

A Shift Toward Global Expansion

In a clear sign of its international ambitions, Strategy — the company formerly known as MicroStrategy — is launching a euro-denominated financial instrument designed to attract capital beyond U.S. borders. The new 10% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRE) will target institutional investors in Europe, marking the firm’s first step into foreign-currency financing.

This strategic expansion could diversify the company’s funding sources while reinforcing its long-standing focus on Bitcoin. The issuance, comprising 3.5 million shares, will serve as a new funding channel for future Bitcoin purchases and other operational needs.

Building a Euro Bridge to Bitcoin

By offering STRE in euros, Strategy is creating a bridge between traditional European finance and the Bitcoin economy. The initiative gives institutions in the region exposure to Bitcoin-linked assets without direct crypto involvement, aligning with Strategy’s mission to merge conventional markets with digital asset investment.

Analysts say this could mark a milestone for Bitcoin-based corporate financing in Europe, expanding investor participation and positioning Strategy as a global player in digital asset treasury management.

Ongoing Bitcoin Accumulation

The company’s new financial product comes alongside another addition to its Bitcoin reserves. This week, Strategy disclosed the purchase of 397 BTC for approximately $45.6 million, at an average price of $114,771 per coin.

With this acquisition, its total Bitcoin holdings have grown to 641,205 BTC — further extending its lead as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. Despite a slower pace in recent months, analysts from Mizuho, TD Cowen, and Benchmark believe the trend reflects normal market cycles rather than a shift in commitment.

Long-Term Vision Remains Intact

Industry observers continue to view Strategy’s hybrid financing model — combining traditional instruments with Bitcoin exposure — as a sustainable approach to corporate capital management.

By opening a euro-denominated channel for Bitcoin investment, the company is moving beyond its U.S. roots, aiming to establish a global network of investors aligned with its digital asset strategy.

The STRE offering not only diversifies Strategy’s capital base but also signals a new phase in its evolution — one where Bitcoin is positioned as a truly global reserve asset backed by cross-border corporate innovation.

