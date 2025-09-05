Strategy Meets Requirements for S&P 500 Inclusion, Awaits Committee Decision

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:18
Capverse
CAP$0.12974+87.18%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.21+1.68%
MetYa
MET$0.2374-1.04%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06383+12.81%

TLDR

  • Strategy has met all technical requirements for S&P 500 inclusion with $92 billion market cap and positive earnings
  • Despite meeting criteria, final approval requires S&P US Index Committee’s vote based on “holistic” assessment
  • High stock volatility (96% in 30-day price swings) could present a challenge for committee approval
  • Strategy would join Coinbase and Block as only the third crypto-related company in the S&P 500
  • Final rebalancing announcement expected on September 5, with changes effective from September 19

Michael Saylor’s Strategy corporation is on the verge of potentially joining the S&P 500 stock market index, according to recent reports from market analysts. The company, which holds more Bitcoin than any other public company, has already met the technical requirements for inclusion in this key benchmark of America’s largest corporations.

Market analyst Jeff Walton has forecast a 91% chance that Strategy will join the index as the company now meets all standard requirements. According to Nasdaq data, Strategy has trading volumes of several million shares daily and a market capitalization exceeding $92 billion at the time of writing.

The company has also reported positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income over the last four quarters totaling more than $5.3 billion. These metrics put Strategy well above the minimum thresholds required for S&P 500 consideration.

Strategy is already listed on the Nasdaq 100, which tracks the 100 largest companies by market capitalization on the tech-focused Nasdaq exchange. This existing inclusion in a major index strengthens its case for S&P 500 membership.

Source: Yahoo FinanceSource: Yahoo Finance

The Final Hurdle: Committee Approval

Despite meeting all technical criteria, Strategy still faces one major obstacle: approval from the US Index Committee. This committee, consisting of 10 voting members each with equal voting rights, makes decisions based on a simple majority vote.

The committee takes what it describes as a “holistic” view of prospective candidates. This means that even companies meeting all numerical requirements can still be denied inclusion based on other factors.

According to S&P Global methodology, companies must have a market capitalization of at least $22.7 billion. They need a liquidity ratio of 0.75 or more, calculated as annual trading volume divided by market capitalization.

Companies must also show a trading volume of at least 250,000 shares per month. The sum of a company’s net income over the last four quarters must be positive, with the most recent quarter showing a profit.

Strategy easily clears these bars, but could face challenges due to its business model. As the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy currently holds 636,505 BTC in its corporate treasury, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

One potential concern for the committee could be the sustainability of Strategy’s crypto treasury model. Another issue might be the company’s high stock volatility, with 30-day price swings averaging 96%.

Impact on Crypto Markets

If approved, Strategy would be only the third crypto-related company to join the S&P 500. Coinbase became the first crypto company included in the index in May 2025, followed by Block, Jack Dorsey’s technology company, which joined in July.

Companies featured in the S&P 500 index attract passive investment flows as index funds must purchase their shares. For crypto companies, this can indirectly boost crypto markets while further connecting digital assets to traditional financial systems.

The S&P 500 is rebalanced quarterly to reflect changes in market capitalization and other factors. It represents the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States and serves as a key benchmark for the overall U.S. stock market.

Bloomberg News reported that Strategy has “in theory, secured profitability that meets the current S&P 500 rules for index inclusion.” The report also noted that Strategy was already included on a list of 26 candidates for regular rebalancing recently selected by U.S. financial services firm Stephens.

The final decision on Strategy’s inclusion is expected soon. According to reports, the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee plans to announce the results of their regular rebalancing on September 5, with any changes taking effect from September 19.

Strategy’s potential inclusion reflects the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. As Bloomberg News noted, Coinbase’s recent addition to the index “is a sign that the influence of the cryptocurrency industry is growing.”

The post Strategy Meets Requirements for S&P 500 Inclusion, Awaits Committee Decision appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04276+15.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8357+3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Share
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Share
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$206.4-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,271.33+1.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.9+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Share

Trending News

More

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)