Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Purchases as Holdings Reach $79 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 23:35
Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not conduct its regular Bitcoin acquisition this week. The company’s BTC holdings have been valued at up to $ 79 billion, marking a significant milestone in its accumulation strategy.

Strategy Takes Temporary Break from BTC Purchases

Saylor informed followers on X that there would be “no new orange dots this week,” referring to the company’s routine Bitcoin purchases. He framed the pause as a $79 billion demonstration of long-term holding power.

The news came after Strategy acquired the last batch of BTC, totaling 22.1 million coins, at an average price of $ 113,048 per coin. This acquisition increased the company’s total volume to 640,031 BTC, purchased at an average price of $ 73,983, totaling $ 47.35 billion.

In July, Strategy halted its purchasing operation. The company has maintained that its fundamental strategy is one of long-term accumulation. Such regular pauses are usually undertaken to announce earnings or when the market is in the process of adjusting.

The Bitcoin treasury of the firm has increased significantly, and its valuation is almost twice what it was in 2024. Strategy is currently a holder of approximately three percent of the Bitcoin supply. The company has surpassed the market capitalization of several other financial institutions, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and BNY Mellon.

Saylor recalls the history of the company and states that Strategy began with a $ 250 million investment in Bitcoin, which reported a realized loss of $ 40 million. In the last seven weeks, the company has deposited over 11000 BTC in its treasury. The biggest corporate presence of Bitcoin is still held by strategy in the world.

Institutional Crypto Treasuries Reach $150 Billion

VanEck published a report stating that institutional treasuries in digital assets now hold billions of dollars, totaling approximately $ 150 billion. Bitcoin is not the only asset they grow in, and Ethereum and Solana have vast investments in institutional capital.

BitMine made a purchase of Ethereum worth $ 1 billion, which increased its total amount to 234,846 units. The company holds 2.65 million ETH tokens, worth approximately $ 11 billion, and is considered the largest corporate treasure in Ethereum worldwide.

The blockchain revenues decreased by 16% on a month-by-month basis owing to lower market fluctuations. Nonetheless, institutional investors still hold their ETH even as revenue declines.

VanEck warned that more Ethereum staking would lower the rewards of smaller players. The company reported that the macro trend indicates institutional backing of cryptocurrency as a long-term investment in a portfolio.

The AI-driven business entity at Nasdaq Asia, called VisionSys, has announced a Solana treasury plan worth $ 2 billion. Marinade Finance has already paid the first phase of $500 million to the company. The move underscores how Solana is gaining more popularity among institutional investors who want to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11458/strategy-pauses-bitcoin-purchases-as-holdings-reach-79-billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

