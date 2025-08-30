Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.