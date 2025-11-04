ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Strategy proposed an IPO of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A STRE Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy has publicized its intention to conduct an IPO of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock (STRE Stock). The STRE Stock will earn cumulative dividends at an annual rate of 10% of the €100 per share, payable only in cash, beginning December 31, 2025. The Bitcoin treasury firm further clarified that the dividends will be paid out of funds available for shareholders’ quarterly arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of each year, when and if declared by the company’s board or any authorized committee. The dividends will also increase at a rate of 100 basis points per annum for every subsequent regular dividend period, up to a maximum of 18% per annum. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Strategy sold $2.1 billion in STRF preferred stock in May to buy more BTC and launched STRD through an IPO, offering a 10% perpetual dividend and 6x Bitcoin backing. The company also conducted another $500 million STRC IPO in July to fuel more BTC buying. The Stretch (STRC) preferred stock hit the market at $90. Strategy retains the right to buy back all STRE Stock The BTC treasury said it will retain the right, at its discretion, to redeem all, and not less than all, of the STRE Stock at any time. However, the STRE Stock will only be redeemed for cash if the number of then outstanding STRE Stock is less than 25% of the initially issued STRE shares. The company also emphasized that it has the right to redeem all STRE Stock under specific tax situations. Market factors on the day of the liquidation will also determine the redemption price.  However, buyers will be able to, subject to specific limitations, request the company to repurchase the STRE Stock in the event… The post Strategy proposed an IPO of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A STRE Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy has publicized its intention to conduct an IPO of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock (STRE Stock). The STRE Stock will earn cumulative dividends at an annual rate of 10% of the €100 per share, payable only in cash, beginning December 31, 2025. The Bitcoin treasury firm further clarified that the dividends will be paid out of funds available for shareholders’ quarterly arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of each year, when and if declared by the company’s board or any authorized committee. The dividends will also increase at a rate of 100 basis points per annum for every subsequent regular dividend period, up to a maximum of 18% per annum. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Strategy sold $2.1 billion in STRF preferred stock in May to buy more BTC and launched STRD through an IPO, offering a 10% perpetual dividend and 6x Bitcoin backing. The company also conducted another $500 million STRC IPO in July to fuel more BTC buying. The Stretch (STRC) preferred stock hit the market at $90. Strategy retains the right to buy back all STRE Stock The BTC treasury said it will retain the right, at its discretion, to redeem all, and not less than all, of the STRE Stock at any time. However, the STRE Stock will only be redeemed for cash if the number of then outstanding STRE Stock is less than 25% of the initially issued STRE shares. The company also emphasized that it has the right to redeem all STRE Stock under specific tax situations. Market factors on the day of the liquidation will also determine the redemption price.  However, buyers will be able to, subject to specific limitations, request the company to repurchase the STRE Stock in the event…

Strategy proposed an IPO of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A STRE Stock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 14:19
Streamflow
STREAM$0,02328-2,91%
PAID Network
PAID$0,01017-5,30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0248+3,76%
MAY
MAY$0,02771+6,16%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0047-7,66%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy has publicized its intention to conduct an IPO of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock (STRE Stock). The STRE Stock will earn cumulative dividends at an annual rate of 10% of the €100 per share, payable only in cash, beginning December 31, 2025.

The Bitcoin treasury firm further clarified that the dividends will be paid out of funds available for shareholders’ quarterly arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of each year, when and if declared by the company’s board or any authorized committee. The dividends will also increase at a rate of 100 basis points per annum for every subsequent regular dividend period, up to a maximum of 18% per annum.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that Strategy sold $2.1 billion in STRF preferred stock in May to buy more BTC and launched STRD through an IPO, offering a 10% perpetual dividend and 6x Bitcoin backing. The company also conducted another $500 million STRC IPO in July to fuel more BTC buying. The Stretch (STRC) preferred stock hit the market at $90.

Strategy retains the right to buy back all STRE Stock

The BTC treasury said it will retain the right, at its discretion, to redeem all, and not less than all, of the STRE Stock at any time. However, the STRE Stock will only be redeemed for cash if the number of then outstanding STRE Stock is less than 25% of the initially issued STRE shares. The company also emphasized that it has the right to redeem all STRE Stock under specific tax situations. Market factors on the day of the liquidation will also determine the redemption price. 

However, buyers will be able to, subject to specific limitations, request the company to repurchase the STRE Stock in the event of certain fundamental changes, as specified in the Certificate of Designations governing the STRE Stock. The liquidation preference for the STRE Stock will initially be €100 per share, effective immediately after the close of each business day, or readjusted according to specified market conditions. 

Canaccord Genuity Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are the joint book-running managers for the STRE Stock offering. SG Americas Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, StoneX Financial Inc., and Moelis & Company LLC are also part of the team. 

Strategy prohibits EEA retail investors

The BTC treasury firm cautioned all retail investors in the EEA (European Economic Area) to stay away from the STRE IPO and any subsequent dealings, within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Similarly, no prospectus or any offering in connection with the STRE Stock will be prepared for investors in the EEA. 

Retail investors in the UK were also prohibited from interacting with the STRE Stock in any form or manner. Any person with professional investment experience within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 200, Order 2005, as amended, is categorized as a retail investor.

Other prohibited persons in the UK include retail clients as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565. Customers within the meaning of the FSMA provisions, including where a customer does not qualify as a professional client, will also be prohibited from any dealings concerning the STRE Stock. Strategy claims that dealing with UK investors will be illegal under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. 

However, the company emphasized that the target market for the STRE Stock is limited to those eligible as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and professional clients as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014. Meanwhile, any UK distributor subject to COBS is responsible for carrying out its target market assessment.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/strategy-proposes-ipo-for-euro/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,323-1,82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,175-2,14%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00228+10,14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,1518+10,01%
MemeCore
M$2,49883+3,99%
Threshold
T$0,01286-0,23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0,06456+3,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0047-7,77%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 817,74
$105 817,74$105 817,74

+0,72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 565,97
$3 565,97$3 565,97

+1,32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5558
$2,5558$2,5558

+1,05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,98
$166,98$166,98

+0,41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18044
$0,18044$0,18044

+0,67%