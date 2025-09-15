Strategy purchased another 525 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 638,985 bitcoins

PANews reported on September 15th that MicroStrategy purchased 525 bitcoins for approximately $60.2 million , at a price of approximately $114,562 per bitcoin. As of September 14th , the company held a total of 638,985 bitcoins, representing a total investment of approximately $47.23 billion and an average cost of approximately $ 73,913 per bitcoin. The projected return on investment in Bitcoin by 2025 is 25.9% .

