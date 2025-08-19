Strategy Spent $51 Million on Bitcoin at $124,000 — Just Before a Sharp Drop

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:29
Strategy Spent $51 Million on Bitcoin at $124,000 — Just Before a Sharp Drop

Key highlights:

  • Strategy bought 430 BTC for $51.4M at $119K average as Bitcoin hit $124K then fell
  • Michael Saylor calls market swings a gift for long-term believers
  • Company now holds over 629K BTC worth $77.2B at peak value

Strategy (MSTR), the business intelligence firm led by Michael Saylor, made another bold move in Bitcoin acquisition — this time purchasing $51.4 million worth of BTC as prices hit a new all-time high. 

The company acquired 430 BTC at an average price of $119,666 per coin, during a volatile week when Bitcoin surged to $124,000 and then quickly fell back to $115,000.

Buying into extreme volatility

According to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 18, the $51.4 million purchase was completed over the past week. The timing couldn’t have been more volatile, highlighting the aggressive nature of Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation plan.

With this latest acquisition, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have grown to 629,376 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of $46.15 billion, with an average price of $73,320 per coin.

BTC MSTR holdings over time

Source: bitbo

August sees “modest” buys, but momentum builds

Interestingly, the latest 430 BTC purchase follows a smaller buy of just 155 BTC the week prior—relatively minor compared to previous activity. For MicroStrategy, these recent moves could be considered “small change.”

Just weeks earlier, between July 14 and August 3, the company purchased 31,466 BTC across three large buys. In June, it acquired another 17,075 BTC.

Meanwhile, Japan-based investment firm Metaplanet also entered the market, buying 775 BTC for $93 million at an average price of $120,006 per coin—nearly double MicroStrategy’s BTC volume that week.

Saylor: “Volatility Is a Gift for the Faithful”

As Bitcoin fluctuated between record highs and steep pullbacks, Michael Saylor remained publicly optimistic. On August 14, just as Bitcoin began dipping below $118,000, he posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Saylor’s long-term strategy is clear—accumulate Bitcoin regardless of short-term price swings, trusting in its long-term value. So far, the results have been strong. At its peak, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin reserve reached a record value of $77.2 billion.

Corporate BTC reserves on the rise

Despite the smaller buys, Saylor continues to advocate for corporate Bitcoin reserves. He frequently reposts updates from companies like Metaplanet and Bitcoin analyst NLNico, who tracks institutional BTC holdings.

According to data shared by NLNico, reposted by Saylor, global companies collectively acquired 3,900 BTC between August 11 and August 17, announcing 62 separate purchases in that time frame.

MicroStrategy still holds the title of largest public holder of Bitcoin, and continues to accumulate, even in volatile markets. Saylor’s philosophy remains consistent: treat every market dip as a buying opportunity and use volatility as a strategic advantage.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71668/strategy-buys-bitcoin-near-peak/

