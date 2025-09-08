Strategy stacks 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in week eight of nonstop buys

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:33
Threshold
T$0.01631+2.19%
Stride
STRD$0.0584-5.65%
STRK
STRK$0.1284+3.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,846.16+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016654-1.54%

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin proxy Strategy purchased 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in its eighth consecutive week of acquisitions.
  • The company’s total Bitcoin holdings reached 638,460 BTC, with a year-to-date yield of approximately 26%.

Strategy, previously known as MicroStrategy, bought 1,955 Bitcoin between September 2-7 for approximately $217 million, marking its eighth straight week of crypto asset purchases, the company reported today.

The world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder paid an average of $111,196 per coin during this latest accumulation period, according to an SEC filing. Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired for $47 billion at an average price of $73,880 per coin.

The company has generated a BTC Yield of approximately 26% year-to-date.

The recent Bitcoin purchases were financed through Strategy’s at-the-market equity programs, including Series A preferred shares and Class A common stock issuances.

The company raised over $217 million through these offerings during the same period, directing the funds to Bitcoin acquisitions.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-corporate-accumulation-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.014+17.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.46+8.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004765+1.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135283+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01078-8.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000648+1.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0942+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar