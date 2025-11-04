Strategy To List 10% Perpetual Preferred On Euro MTF

Strategy will sell 3.5 million STRE at €100, paying 10% quarterly, with step-up to 18% if deferred.

Listing on Luxembourg’s Euro MTF widens access to Europe-only, institutional, Bitcoin-linked securities.

Proceeds go to more BTC buys and corporate uses after a $20B 2025 capital-raise run and 641K BTC stockpile.

Strategy Inc, led by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, has outlined plans to issue its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock (STRE) and list it on the Euro MTF market in Luxembourg, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

The company will offer 3.5 million shares at €100 each, paying a 10% annual dividend in quarterly cash instalments starting Dec. 31, 2025, and says the proceeds will help it buy more Bitcoin and support operations. The move extends Strategy’s push to sell Bitcoin-linked securities to institutional investors outside the United States

Strategy Extends Its Bitcoin-Backed Securities Model

Strategy framed the STRE sale as part of its wider plan to make Bitcoin-backed capital markets products available to global institutions. The 3.5 million shares will carry a stated value of €100, with dividends accruing at 10% a year and paid every quarter. If the company defers a dividend, the rate increases by 1 percentage point per year, capped at 18%, which compensates investors for waiting and encourages timely payments.

Strategy also kept a redemption right that allows it to buy back all STRE shares if less than 25% of the original issue remains outstanding, giving it future balance-sheet flexibility.

Proceeds Aimed At More Bitcoin And Corporate Uses

Strategy plans to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of additional Bitcoin. The company has been an active and consistent Bitcoin buyer since 2020, completing 85 separate acquisitions and holding more than 641,000 BTC — roughly 3.1% of the total Bitcoin supply that will ever exist.

As of November 2025, Strategy’s market capitalization stands near $77 billion, making it one of the 150 largest public companies in the United States.

2025 Has Already Been A Record Capital-Raising Year

This year alone, Strategy has raised nearly $20 billion in capital through a combination of preferred stock and debt offerings. Its most recent preferred issue, STRC (“Stretch”), became the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, valued at $2.5 billion.

The company’s CEO described the firm’s approach as “a Bitcoin-backed securities model,” offering investors exposure to Bitcoin through structured financial products rather than direct ownership.

Strategy’s average annualized return since launching its Bitcoin treasury strategy in 2020 has exceeded 80%, outperforming Bitcoin itself as well as leading equity benchmarks like the S&P 500 and the so-called “Magnificent 7” tech stocks.

Saylor Says Bitcoin Risk Drops As Growth And Maturity Improve

Saylor said Bitcoin’s risk depends on its growth and volatility. If Bitcoin stays flat, the risk is around 26–35%.

But if it grows about 10% a year, the risk drops to 8–12%. He added that Bitcoin’s volatility has fallen from 85% to 45% over the past five years, showing that as the asset matures, it becomes less risky for investors.

Listing and Investor Restrictions

The STRE Stock offering will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and will be made available only to qualified institutional and professional investors in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. The shares will not be offered to retail investors.