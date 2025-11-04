Strategy Unveils Euro STRE Stock Backed by Bitcoin

Key Notes

Strategy plans to fund STRE dividend payments primarily through additional capital raising activities, including stock sales.

The STRE stock is junior to Strategy’s $8.25 billion in existing debt and ranks below the company’s STRF and STRC preferred shares.

First dividend payments are scheduled for Dec.

31, 2025, with quarterly payments thereafter on the last day of each quarter.

Strategy Inc announced a proposed initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock on Nov. 3. The STRE Stock has a face value of €100 per share and pays cumulative dividends at a 10% annual rate.

The company intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and for working capital, according to a press release. Strategy holds 641,205 Bitcoin



The company’s prospectus states it expects to fund any dividends paid in cash on the STRE Stock primarily through additional capital raising activities, including at-the-market offerings of junior stock. If Strategy fails to declare a regular dividend, it will use commercially reasonable efforts over a 60-day period to sell stock to raise proceeds sufficient to cover deferred dividends.

Strategy Targets European Investors with Euro-Denominated Security

The STRE Stock offering targets qualified investors and professional clients in the European Economic Area and United Kingdom. The offering excludes retail investors in these jurisdictions. Strategy’s expansion into euro-denominated securities comes as the ECB’s digital euro project advances to its next phase.

The STRE Stock sits below approximately $8.25 billion in existing debt as of Oct. 31, 2025. The security also sits below Strategy’s existing STRF Stock and STRC Stock in the company’s capital structure, meaning STRE holders get paid after those investors. Strategy currently pays 10.5% monthly dividends on its STRC stock.

Dividend Payments Linked to Future Capital Raises

Regular dividends on the STRE Stock will be payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, and Dec. 31 of each year, beginning Dec. 31, 2025. If accumulated regular dividends are not paid on the due date, additional interest charges will pile up on the unpaid amount. The interest rate on missed payments starts at 11% and increases by one percentage point each quarter, up to a maximum rate of 18% per year.

Strategy’s recent Bitcoin acquisition brought its total holdings to 641,205 BTC. The company aims for global credit dominance through its expanding suite of Bitcoin-backed securities. Barclays Bank PLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Moelis & Company LLC, and other financial institutions serve as joint book-running managers for the offering.

