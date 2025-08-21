Strategy’s Bitcoin Gameplan Faces Dark Outlook As Expert Warns Of ‘Spiral Of Doom’

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/21 06:00
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005568+7.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,242.66+0.94%
Movement
MOVE$0.13+3.66%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000757+1.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019557+15.70%

Strategy added 430 Bitcoin on Aug. 17, spending a little over $51 million at an average of roughly $119,666 a coin. The move lifted its total to 629,376 BTC, a holding worth about $46.15 billion at current prices.

The company reports an average buy price of $73,320 per Bitcoin and says its crypto holdings are up 25% so far this year.

Short and clear: the numbers are huge. Longer view: the scale of the bet helps explain why every tweak to policy now matters to both investors and critics.

Equity Guidance And mNAV Rules

According to reports, Strategy will use a measure called mNAV — market net asset value — to decide when to issue stock, buy Bitcoin or take other steps.

If MSTR trades above four times mNAV, the firm will sell new shares aggressively to buy more Bitcoin.

If the stock sits between two-and-a-half and four times mNAV, the company will still issue shares but only when it sees a good opportunity.

Once the multiple falls below two-and-a-half, Strategy says it could sell shares to cover debt interest, pay preferred equity dividends and meet other needs.

Reports add that if shares ever fall under 1x mNAV, the company could borrow money to buy back its stock.

For scale: at 4x mNAV the implied price would be about $1,000, at 2.5x roughly $600 and at 1.0x roughly $210. Today the stock trades near $344, carrying an mNAV of about 1.58x.

Experts Warn Of A Downward Spiral

According to Dom Kwok, co-founder of EasyA, the plan risks trapping the company in a “spiral of doom.” He warns that repeated share issuance dilutes existing holders.

That can push the share price down. Lower stock then forces more stock sales to raise cash. Over time, this cycle can accelerate.

It is a simple math problem that becomes painful when markets wobble. Reports suggest this is the core fear among many independent analysts.

How Share Dilution Could Escalate

Strategy’s balance sheet moves are paired with a core bet: keep adding Bitcoin and hold it. The firm’s 629,376 BTC is the largest corporate reserve anywhere, and that scale gives the company credibility when prices rise.

Yet buying more by issuing stock ties the treasury to the share market. According to the update, the company’s average buy price of $73,320 still leaves room for gains, but the link between stock issuance and Bitcoin buying raises a structural issue.

If earnings, interest costs or investor sentiment shift, the math could flip fast.

Featured image from BestHDWallpaper.com, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Status in crypto isn’t claimed through hype, it’s built through structure, consistency, and positioning. Chainlink’s expanding reserve and XRP’s massive whale activity highlight how influence is earned over time. However, Cold Wallet introduces a different metric of authority through its rank system.  Reaching Glacier signals more than early adoption; it reflects deliberate engagement that shapes future benefits. While others rely on accumulation or treasury strength, Cold Wallet rewards user action directly. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, it’s not just about price, it’s about where early effort translates into lasting influence inside the vault.  Glacier Rank Signals Authority Inside the Vault In the Cold Wallet ecosystem, the Glacier rank marks more than progress; instead, it defines authority. It’s the first tier where consistent action, strategic referrals, and long-term engagement start to translate into meaningful vault influence. Consequently, those who reach Glacier aren’t just active users; they’re building credibility ahead of Cold Wallet’s official launch. By contrast, unlike Cold Start, where the journey begins, or Icebreaker, where ambition sparks, Glacier is reserved for those who’ve proven they’re here to stay. This rank reflects stability, persistence, and growing control within a system designed to reward action. Specifically, from cashback multipliers to referral-based bonuses, the rewards at this stage scale with commitment. Currently, with Cold Wallet’s presale raising $6.3 million and advancing to stage 17, the price of $0.00998 per CWT remains a rare entry point before launch hits at $0.3517. Accordingly, early investors pushing to Glacier aren’t just chasing perks, they’re securing status. In a product where the rank system will shape long-term benefits, influence is being earned right now. In this context, the Glacier tier serves as a visible line between passive participants and those who shape the vault’s early culture. While others wait, Glacier users act. Clearly,…
Threshold
T$0.01627+2.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.09+3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10407+3.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:56
Share
API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3, a decentralized oracle network, is enhancing its significance on the blockchain by improving access to real-world data. Over the past week, the API3 token has experienced a substantial price increase of roughly 90%, pushing its value above $1.80.Continue Reading:API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention
API3
API3$1.4554+15.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05221+2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:28
Share
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Claude Predicts XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could see notable gains by the close of summer. While Bitcoin has faced volatility from inflation data, U.S. crypto rules under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto may set the stage for altcoins to lead the next rally, with XRP, ETH, and SOL in focus.
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Solana
SOL$187.82+5.15%
XRP
XRP$2.9405+1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?