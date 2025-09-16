Strategy’s Bitcoin Stash Hits $73B with 638,985 BTC in Treasury

Strategy, the business intelligence company co-founded by Michael Saylor, has increased its Bitcoin holdings to more than $73 billion after a reported purchase as part of its treasury strategy.

In a Monday notice, Saylor said the company had acquired 525 Bitcoin (BTC) for about $60 million, given an average price of $114,562 per coin. The additional Bitcoin resulted in Strategy’s holdings totaling 638,985 BTC, worth more than $73 billion at the time of publication.

Source: Michael Saylor

The Bitcoin purchase was part of Strategy’s accumulation strategy, launched in August 2020 with a $250-million BTC investment. Since that initial investment, the company has regularly announced significant BTC buys, including a report of a $450 million purchase at the end of August and early September.

Saylor’s accumulation of Bitcoin through Strategy marked one of the first significant moves for a company to set up a cryptocurrency treasury as a potential hedge against inflation. While many other companies in the US and globally have set aside similar allocations to invest in BTC, others have been exploring investments in Solana (SOL), Ether (ETH), and even Dogecoin (DOGE).

Exposure to crypto through variety of investment vehicles

While some US state treasuries have been exploring ways to directly hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through strategic reserves, others have used shares of Strategy’s stock (MSTR) as a means to get exposure to digital assets, where there might be policies to restrict direct investment or public pushback.

Pension funds in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas and Utah reported holding MSTR in 2024.

An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in August could also accelerate this type of adoption by allowing 401(k) retirement plans to include cryptocurrencies in their investment strategy.

In addition to Strategy’s stock and its BTC holdings, the company offers preferred shares, STRF and STRK, as yield products tied to the price of the cryptocurrency and leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) connected to its Bitcoin holdings.

Over the last year, the price of MSTR has risen more than 140%, reaching $324.05 at the time of publication.

