StratEx Debuts on QuickSwap via Base Chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:05
The growth and evolution of DeFi has been defined by one recurring truth: chasing yield is complicated. Users are constantly bridging assets, juggling chains, managing LP positions across protocols, and trying to time markets — all while bearing the ever-encroaching risk of impermanent loss and APR dilution. Innovative DeFi protocol StratEx was created to resolve those pain points and put an end to user headaches for good. With its debut launch on QuickSwap via Base Chain, StratEx is making that mission clearer than ever, with the best strategies in DeFi in one vault, on one platform, on one chain.

The Rise of Base DeFi

Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase, has quickly become one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto. Low fees, fast finality, and deep integrations with Coinbase’s retail and institutional rails have made it fertile ground for builders and users alike. With a steady influx of new protocols, Base is far more than a standard scaling solution. With nearly $5 billion in TVL, the chain is now well established as a self-sustaining liquidity hub.

That’s why StratEx’s launch on QuickSwap is so timely. Users who already rely on Base for speed and affordability can now access advanced, cross-chain yield strategies without leaving the network. It’s a combination that strengthens Base’s position as a serious contender in the race for liquidity dominance.

QuickSwap: A Natural Fit for Cutting-Edge DeFi Innovation

QuickSwap has long been regarded as one of the most battle-tested DEXs in the multichain world. After beginning its journey evangelizing Polygon’s Layer 2 scalability stack, QuickSwap has since expanded into other ecosystems with its familiar, user-friendly UI and strong liquidity incentives. Now landing on Base Chain with authority, QuickSwap is offering a proven trading experience backed by deep liquidity and long-time expertise in uplifting grassroots communities.

For StratEx, plugging into QuickSwap isn’t just about getting its platform to market. It’s about forming the right relationship between liquidity generation and strategy automation. QuickSwap supplies the marketplace for swaps and liquidity provision, while StratEx layers structured strategies on top. StratEx’s curated DeFi strategy vaults do the heavy lifting – identifying alpha, executing trades in real-time, and rebalancing compounding returns while users rest easy.

Real Yield Without the Complexity

The promise of StratEx has always been simplicity. Instead of depositing into multiple pools, tracking APRs across protocols, and learning the intricacies of ALMs and hooks, users can finally choose a vault aligned with their goals – and then deposit in one click. No bridges, no wallet setups, and no complicated gas calculations – just yield, simplified.

What makes StratEx unique is that it doesn’t force users to pick a single strategy or liquidity pool. Instead, vaults aggregate multiple DeFi strategies and manage them under one roof. The practice of strategy aggregation spreads risk, effectively mirroring how traditional institutions and funds manage client portfolios while operating in a trust-minimized, decentralized, on-chain environment.

DeFi’s Next Phase is Starting on Base

StratEx’s launch is part of a broader shift in DeFi: from raw primitives to curated experiences. In the early days, users were happy to experiment with staking, farming, and liquidity pools on their own. But as the industry has matured, demand has shifted toward platforms that automate complexity while keeping users in control.

StratEx’s launch on QuickSwap is a powerful demonstration of mature DeFi. Traders and liquidity providers on QuickSwap already understand the power of deep liquidity, and integrating StratEx allows those same users to amplify their returns while reducing the operational burden of strategy management. And best of all, DeFi users from across Base can remain native while leveraging the deep liquidity of a proven DEX and battle-tested DeFi strategies without any manual effort.

The Bottom Line

StratEx’s expansion to Base Chain is just the beginning. From now on, users can be sure of one thing: the future of yield is not about hopping from one chain to another – it’s about earning yield that comes to you. The bottom line: DeFi doesn’t have to be complex. With StratEx vaults live on QuickSwap, yields aren’t just rising – they’re getting smarter, safer, and simpler.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/one-vault-infinite-strategies-stratex-debuts-on-quickswap-via-base-chain/

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
