Stray Kids Debut On Multiple Billboard Charts For The First Time

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:18
Sidekick
K$0.1637+2.63%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0265+0.60%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014526+0.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3855-0.32%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004248+4.68%

Stray Kids’ Karma earns the group its first-ever placements on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts as the set leads the Billboard 200. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stray Kids — one of the most successful musical groups of the past several years in America — has charted more No. 1 albums than most acts will muster in decades. The outfit returns to No. 1 on several tallies the musicians have conquered before with new release Karma, which also brings the K-pop favorites to two Billboard lists the troupe has never reached.

Stray Kids Debut on the Vinyl Albums Chart

Karma opens at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums list, which looks at the top-selling titles on that one format. The launch marks the group’s first appearance on the list, and the band reaches the top 10 on its first attempt.

A Competitive Week for Vinyl

Karma earns the third-highest debut of the week on the Vinyl Albums chart. Laufey launches A Matter of Time at No. 1, Private Music by Deftones opens at No. 2, and Cherry Bomb from Tyler, The Creator re-enters at No. 3 — a new all-time high, though that hip-hop project is not new to the list. The top 10 this week also includes debuts from Blackpink singer Jennie, Billy Joel, and Royel Otis, among others.

First Appearance on the Top Streaming Albums List

Stray Kids also reach Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart for the first time. Karma opens at No. 38 on the ranking.

Karma is one of seven titles that debut this week. Stray Kids land the lowest new entrant, while the top 10 includes a trio of newcomers, including BigXthaPlug’s I Hope You’re Happy (No. 3), Mariah the Scientist’s Heart Sold Separately (No. 8), and Sombr’s I Barely Know Her (No. 9).

Another Trio of No. 1s for Stray Kids

Karma debuts on three other Billboard charts as well, and it shoots straight to No. 1 on all of them. The project becomes the group’s seventh leader on the Billboard 200, World Albums, and Top Album Sales rankings. The set starts with 313,000 equivalent units, 296,000 of them pure purchases.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/stray-kids-debut-on-multiple-billboard-charts-for-the-first-time/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25819-0.30%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03232+2.27%
Union
U$0.0101-9.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.61+0.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602--%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216+5.36%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket