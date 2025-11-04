The post Stream Finance Halts Withdrawals After $93 Million Loss DeFi Investors in Shock appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The DeFi world was hit with another shock as Stream Finance, a platform known for its yield and capital efficiency strategies, paused all withdrawals and deposits after suffering a massive $93 million loss. The company said the loss came from an external fund manager responsible for handling a portion of its assets, and operations will remain frozen until the situation becomes clearer.

What Happened

According to Stream Finance, the external fund manager managing part of its funds disclosed a $93 million loss on November 4. The firm did not immediately specify what led to the loss, whether it was due to a hack, mismanagement, or market volatility, but confirmed that it is now retrieving all liquid assets to protect investors.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, Stream has hired Keith Miller and Joseph Cutler from the U.S. law firm Perkins Coie LLP to lead an independent investigation. The goal is to determine exactly how the loss occurred and what portion of the funds can be recovered. Stream stated that it will keep the community updated as the investigation progresses.

Investors Left Waiting

For now, all pending deposits and withdrawals are on hold, meaning users cannot move their funds in or out of the platform. This decision, while frustrating for investors, is aimed at preventing further losses until Stream has a full picture of the situation. The team emphasized that their priority is to secure user assets and maintain transparency during this uncertain period.

Market Reaction and Token Crash

The announcement had an immediate impact on Stream’s native token, Staked Stream USD (XUSD). According to CoinGecko, the token’s price plunged from $0.90 to $0.30, marking a staggering 68% drop in just 24 hours. At press time, XUSD had slightly recovered, trading above $0.40, but the damage was done.

The sharp decline reflects investors’ shaken confidence in Stream Finance and the broader DeFi market’s vulnerability to external management risks.

In response to the revelation, Crypto Expert Arthur reacted to Stream Finance’s announcement about losing $93 million, saying, “Finally, the bodies start surfacing.” This implies that hidden problems in the DeFi or crypto industry are now starting to be revealed publicly.

What’s Next for Stream

Stream Finance has pledged to work closely with legal and financial experts to recover the lost assets and restore operations as soon as possible. Until then, users are advised to stay patient and follow official updates from the platform’s verified channels.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks in decentralized finance; even well-known platforms can face unexpected challenges when external managers are involved.

