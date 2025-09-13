Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

Fitness creator Bradley Martyn slapped a Solana meme coin dev and made him $49,000 worth of crypto—here’s how it happened.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
