Streaming Takes Center Stage At A Nostalgic Emmy Night

While the 77th Annual Emmy Awards embraced nostalgia with attention to classics like The Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls, it was once again dominated by streaming giants breaking records and reshaping the industry. Despite a few missteps and missed opportunities in the just over live three-hour telecast, the Emmys remain an important reminder that television — in all its evolving forms — offers a potpourri of exceptional content.

What immediately stood was the heartfelt tribute to the beloved sitcom The Golden Girls, celebrating 40 years since its debut. Reba McEntire, alongside Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, performed the iconic theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” just before Hacks star Hannah Einbinder was awarded the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. It was Einbinder’s first win after four nominations and a stark reminder that the Emmys – or any awards show – is not a platform for an individual’s personal political rhetoric.

A Celebration of the Art Form

Thankfully, there were other touching nods to TV classics, including reunions of Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel from Gilmore Girls, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett from Everybody Loves Raymond, and cast members from the Law & Order franchise, including SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, who all served as presenters. To honor the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls, Graham and Bledel appeared on a recreation of the iconic Stars Hollow gazebo as the show’s theme song, “Where You Lead” by Carole King, played.

Yet, two glaring omissions stood out: the 50-year milestones of Starsky & Hutch and Welcome Back, Kotter went unacknowledged — a missed opportunity to celebrate their lasting cultural impact. How cool would it have been to see Gabe Kaplan, John Travolta, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs presenting one of the comedy awards? Note to the Emmy Academy: “Up your nose with a rubber hose!”

The Emmys Once Signaled the New TV Season

As I watched the live, three-hour event, I was struck by how much it stirred memories of a very different TV era — one where the Emmys traditionally aired the night before the start of the new television season. It was the perfect bridge between summer reruns and the excitement of brand-new programming.

Back then, the TV Guide Fall Preview issue was sacred. Fans eagerly flipped through its pages, circling premiere dates and planning their weekly schedules around prime-time lineups. Summer was soundtracked by groovy network promo jingles promising “a new fall season like no other.” And cliffhangers — Who shot J.R.? anyone? — kept audiences buzzing for months.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has shifted beyond recognition. There’s no longer an “official” TV season. Streaming platforms have turned content consumption into a year-round buffet. Premiere dates drop without fanfare, entire seasons release at once, and cliffhangers have largely been replaced by bingeable story arcs.

Yes, TV Guide still technically exists — but when was the last time you held a printed copy?

The Emmys Endure — Even in a Fragmented Era

And yet — amid all this fragmentation and change — the Emmys remain. Perhaps dimmer in ratings, but still a vital reminder that television is an art form worth celebrating. And celebrate they did.

Host Nate Bargatze kicked things off with a humorous sketch in which he portrayed Philo Farnsworth (credited as the inventor of television), joined by Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson. The sketch cleverly poked fun at the absurdities of modern TV: niche channels, true crime saturation, and streaming overload.

However, what quickly fell flat was the so-called charitable twist. Bargatze pledged $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America — but with a catch: for every second an acceptance speech went over 45 seconds, $1,000 would be deducted; for every second under, $1,000 would be added.

After a few speeches, the on-screen timer became monotonous and distracting. Rather than amplifying the moment, it turned heartfelt expressions into a race against the clock — a gimmick that, while well-intentioned, undercut the very purpose of an awards show: to honor creativity, not constrain it.

Streaming Dominates the Night

As expected, it was the year of Seth Rogen Apple TV+’s The Studio, which with a record-breaking 13 Emmy wins beat last year’s record of 11 wins by The Bear. Other notable winners included Netflix’s Adolescence with six Emmys (including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series) and HBO Max’s The Pitt with five (including Outstanding Drama Series).

A few exceptions like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS and the SNL 50th Anniversary Special on NBC reminded us of broadcast TV’s enduring legacy. But the virtual absence of the major broadcast networks across the board elsewhere only underscored how dramatically the business has shifted to streaming platforms.

A Touching Moment

Phylicia Rashad introducing the In Memoriam segment with a photo of her former TV son, Malcolm Jamal-Warner behind her, was heartfelt segue into Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by country music stars Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill himself. But, mirroring basically every year, there were glaring omissions.

In the end, the 77th Annual Emmy Awards served as both a nostalgic tribute to television’s rich past and a clear testament to its rapidly evolving future. While streaming platforms continue to redefine the landscape and dominate the night, the ceremony reminded us that the heart of TV lies in storytelling – no matter what platform it is on.