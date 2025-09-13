Striking defense workers reject Boeing contract offer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:34
Sidekick
K$0.1707-1.04%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199332+0.63%
Vice
VICE$0.02035+9.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09539-1.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016733+4.63%

The Boeing Company at Paris Air Show 2025 in Le Bourget Airport.

Nicolas Economou | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Striking Boeing defense workers in Missouri voted Friday against the company’s latest offer of a modified contract deal, according to the union representing the workers.

More than 3,000 workers in the St. Louis area will remain on strike, the first walkout in almost three decades.

“Boeing’s modified offer did not include a sufficient signing bonus relative to what other Boeing workers have received, or a raise in 401(k) benefits,” a statement from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers read. “The democratic vote underscores the determination of approximately 3,200 IAM Union members to continue their stand together until their voices are heard.”

The union had said it reached a tentative five-year agreement with Boeing on Wednesday, with better wages and a signing bonus, and set a vote on the deal for Friday.

The deal that workers rejected included 45% average wage growth, among other things. The local chapter of the union, IAM 837, said it would bring the average wage from $75,000 to $109,000.

“Our members in St. Louis have once again shown that they will not settle for Boeing’s half-measures,” IAM International President Brian Bryant said in a statement. “Boeing must start listening to its employees and come back to the table with a meaningful offer that respects the sacrifices and skill of these workers.”

Boeing has said it is hiring more workers to replace those who are on strike to meet rising demand.

Boeing Air Dominance Vice President Dan Gillian said in a statement that no further talks are scheduled between Boeing and the striking workers, and that the company is “disappointed.”

“We’ve made clear the overall economic framework of our offer will not change, but we have consistently adjusted the offer based on employee and union feedback to better address their concerns,” Gillian said. “We will continue to execute our contingency plan, including hiring permanent replacement workers, as we maintain support for our customers.”

The striking workers mostly assemble and maintain F-15 fighter jets and missile systems, according to the union. The employees went on strike in early August and turned down a previous offer, which included 20% general wage increases and a $5,000 signing bonus, among other improvements.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/boeing-contract-defense-workers-strike.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.16-2.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-7.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Union
U$0.00949--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004208-1.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.98+1.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.00949--%
XRP
XRP$3.1161+2.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01826-4.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact