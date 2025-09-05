Stripe and Paradigm join forces to enter the stablecoin market, officially launching Tempo, a dedicated chain with built-in compliance and privacy features

By: PANews
2025/09/05 16:19
RealLink
REAL$0.06178+2.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197401-0.41%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.0008+1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09815-1.13%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5878-1.72%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

As early as the beginning of August, a recruitment information revealed that Stripe was working with cryptocurrency venture capital firm Paradigm to build a new blockchain called Tempo, but the official kept it secret. Now the news has been confirmed.

Payment giant Stripe and cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm jointly announced on September 4th the launch of Tempo, a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin payments. Earlier that same day, cryptocurrency company Fireblocks also announced the launch of a stablecoin payment network.

Designed specifically for stablecoins, it can process over 100,000 transactions per second.

Tempo, according to official information, is built on Reth, an EVM-compatible L1 blockchain purpose-built for payments. Stripe plans to incubate Tempo internally, aiming to process over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, enabling real-time payments globally.

Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Tempo's goal is not to replace other general-purpose blockchains, but to incorporate more design solutions that meet the needs of high-traffic payment use cases, including predictable low fees in dedicated payment functions, stablecoin neutrality, built-in stablecoin exchange, high throughput, low latency, private transactions, and compliance hooks.

Transaction fees can be paid with any stable currency, supporting blacklist/whitelist

Tempo claims that its blockchain is high-performance and scalable and will change the way money flows. Technical features include:

  • Fee flexibility: Pay transaction fees using any stablecoin.
  • Dedicated payment channels: Transfer funds reliably and at low cost within a blockspace isolated from other activity.
  • Stablecoin interoperability: natively exchange stablecoins (including custom-issued stablecoins) at low fees.
  • Batch transfers: Use native account abstraction to send multiple transactions on-chain at once.
  • Blacklist/Whitelist: Meet compliance standards by setting user-level transaction permissions.
  • Notes field: Speed up reconciliation with off-chain transactions by adding contextual information compliant with the ISO 20022 standard.

At the same time, in terms of application scenarios, Tempo claims to be suitable for any payment use case:

  • Remittances: Send money instantly, securely, across borders, at a fraction of the cost of traditional payment methods.
  • Global Payments: Pay anyone, anywhere, in any currency, at any time, without bank delays or fees.
  • Embedded Finance: Integrate compliant, programmable payment capabilities directly into products, supporting any stablecoin.
  • Micro-transactions: Supports payments of less than one cent for digital goods and on-demand services.
  • Agent Commerce: Provides low-cost, instant payments to agents, enabling them to execute transactions autonomously.
  • Tokenized deposits: Move customer funds on-chain, enabling instant settlement and efficient interbank transfers.

Operated by an independent entity, no token launch is suspected

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said at Platform X that Tempo will operate as an independent entity with a 15-person team led by Paradigm CEO Matt Huang. Stripe and Paradigm are initial investors, and partners include Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Lead Bank, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, and Visa.

It is worth noting that regarding the question of token issuance, an anonymous person stated that Tempo will not launch its own token.

Tempo has not yet announced an official launch date and is currently testing cross-border payments, B2B payments, and remittances with selected partners in a private test network.

Tempo is Stripe's latest foray into the crypto space, following its $1.1 billion acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure firm Bridge last October. Stripe also partnered with Coinbase in June 2024 to integrate Coinbase's Base Layer 2 network into its cryptocurrency payments offering. In June of this year, the company acquired cryptocurrency wallet company Privy.

Related reading: Circle and Stripe enter the public blockchain race, ushering in a full-scale battle for the stablecoin blockchain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PANews reported on September 5th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$45.24 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$6.568 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$25.0296 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.2721 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$2.3893 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.3281 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.6533 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1018+2.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 16:26
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602+0.69%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013248+71.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.
SIX
SIX$0.02137-0.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06171+2.23%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012102-1.03%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)