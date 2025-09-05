Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo, a joint blockchain project designed for stablecoin payments

Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, following the launch of the Solana staking ETF earlier this summer, REX Shares and Osprey Funds may bring the first ETF directly investing in Dogecoin to market as early as next week. On Wednesday, the team filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, trading under the ticker symbol DOJE. The fund also mentioned ETFs related to XRP, BONK, Trump, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sol. Bloomberg Industry Research analyst Eric Balchunas said Rex may launch a Dogecoin ETF next week through the Investment Company Act of 1940, with Trump, XRP, and Bonk ETFs also likely to follow. The prospectus shows that DOJE will gain asset exposure by investing in a Cayman Islands subsidiary, and the relevant strategies and risk disclosures reflect the overall operations of the fund and its subsidiaries.