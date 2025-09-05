Stripe and Paradigm launch “Tempo”: the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 16:42
RealLink
REAL$0.06193+2.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5074+0.69%
stripe paradigm tempo stablecoin blockchain

After a joint incubation, Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer‑1 focused on real payments in stablecoin: the declared objective is to reduce latency and costs, enable 24/7 operations, and bring B2B and retail flows on‑chain with standards closer to everyday use. 

According to the data collected by our payment infrastructure analysis team, the reduction of latency and the predictability of fees are among the variables most often cited by companies evaluating on‑chain adoption. Industry analysts also note that projects with similar objectives demonstrate how finality in seconds and integration with legacy systems are prerequisites for use cases such as payroll and B2B. 

Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo: the official announcement

The initiative was made public on September 4, 2025, and covered by international outlets such as Fortune and CoinDesk. Tempo is established as a specialized infrastructure for payments in stablecoin, with use cases including international payments, payroll, remittances, and corporate settlements. It should be noted that the initial scope focuses on concrete and repeatable scenarios, not on trading functions. 

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Introducing <a href=”https://twitter.com/tempo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@tempo</a><br><br>A payments-first blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm</p>&mdash; Matt Huang (@matthuang) <a href=”https://twitter.com/matthuang/status/1963633379284587017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Why it is important

Cross-border payments remain fragmented and slow, especially outside domestic networks. Tempo tries to bridge the gap between crypto scalability and real payment requirements (quick finality, reconciliation, interoperability with existing systems), proposing a chain with a priority on operational stability rather than trading. That said, the actual maturity will depend on production resilience. 

How it works: architecture and compatibility

Tempo is designed as a layer‑1 focused on payments, compatible with widespread standards and tools to simplify integration with wallets, gateways, and legacy systems. In fact, the goal is not to replace existing networks, but to offer a dedicated rail that reduces congestion, latency, and costs encountered on generic chains. In this context, the emphasis is on step‑by‑step integration.

Main Features and Real-World Use Cases

  • Low-cost international payments with predictable settlement and rapid finality.
  • B2B and invoicing: automatic reconciliation, unique references, verifiable transactional log.
  • Tokenized deposits: 24/7 settlement and programmable accounts for recurring flows.
  • Microtransactions and “agentic” payments (automation through AI agents, on-chain limits and policies).
  • Payroll and remittances: multi-currency payments with compliant reporting.

Who collaborates and in what roles

In the public material, contributions from Anthropic, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Visa, and others are mentioned. Currently, the roles are indicated as design input and feedback for enterprise adoption and the integration of on‑chain financial interfaces; operational tasks or binding commercial agreements have not yet been detailed. In this context, the involvement seems oriented towards the requirements definition phase.

Metrics, costs, and roadmap: what we know

Official communications outline the launch of a new dedicated company, incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, with a team focused on performance, security, and compliance. Journalistic reconstructions published between August and September 2025 indicated that the project was in stealth mode and that the initial team might be small (reports indicated a number around 5 people in the early stages). Recently, a summary of the main operational guidelines was provided. That said, the framework remains in evolution.

What we know

  • Announcement: made on September 4, 2025.
  • Initial roadmap: testing with selected partners and iterations on performance and regulatory requirements.
  • Compatibility: support for popular tools and standards to reduce integration costs.
  • 24/7 Operations and focus on quick objectives as project requirements.

What we don’t know (yet)

  • TPS/finality/latency and average fees: not disclosed in the available material.
  • Testnet/Mainnet Status: non-public timelines and access criteria.
  • Roles of partners (banks, PSP, big tech): under definition.
  • Governance model, custody of tokenized deposits, and KYC/AML procedures: details to be defined.

Practical Example (Hypothetical): Impact on an SME

A European SME pays 200 foreign suppliers every month, with an average ticket of €1,000. Today it faces an average settlement time of T+2 days and total fees of 2–3% including exchange rates, expenses, and brokerage. In this scenario, operational friction weighs on cash flow and margins.

  • On-chain scenario (hypothetical subject): transactional fee between €0.10–€0.50 per payment, finality in seconds/minutes, automatic reconciliation, and reduction of operational errors.
  • Effect: on 200 payments, fixed costs decrease significantly and immobilized capital is reduced thanks to the almost immediate finality. The net benefit depends on FX, issuance/redemption fees of stablecoins, and integration with accounting.

Note: indicative numbers for illustrative purposes; actual values will depend on official metrics and agreements with stablecoin issuers.

Regulatory Implications and Risks

The sustainability of the model depends on compliance, transparency, and governance. Clarifications are needed on licenses in various markets, management of tokenized deposit reserves, KYC/AML standards, audits, and dispute resolution methods. Without these elements, enterprise adoption could remain confined to limited pilot projects. Yet, a clear regulatory framework is often the catalyst for scaling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tempo replace banks?

No. It is proposed as a complementary infrastructure to traditional circuits for specific payment flows.

Who can participate in the tests?

No criteria or enrollment windows have been published. The official contacts indicated by the promoters will be activated during the testing phases with selected partners.

Which stablecoins will be supported?

A list has not been released. Support will depend on agreements with issuers and local regulatory requirements.

To Watch

  • Technical metrics (purpose, latency, uptime) and actual costs per transaction.
  • List of partners and operational roles (correspondent banks, PSP, acquirer, key merchants).
  • Governance model and network upgrade mechanisms.
  • Regulatory treatment of tokenized deposits in major markets.

Outlook

If the missing pieces — metrics, governance, and compliance — are clarified, Tempo could serve as a bridge between crypto infrastructures and everyday payments, accelerating use cases such as B2B, remittances, and payroll. Otherwise, the project risks remaining confined to a proof-of-concept without scale. That said, the trajectory will depend on the test results and regulatory alignment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04276+15.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8357+3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Share
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Share
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$206.4-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,271.33+1.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.9+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Share

Trending News

More

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)