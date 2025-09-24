The post Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold Holdings announced that it will launch a bitcoin rewards credit card in partnership with Stripe and Visa. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will issue rewards exclusively in bitcoin, offering up to 3.5% back on purchases, including an unlimited 2% base rate and additional bonuses through Fold’s checking account and merchant partnerships. The card will be powered by Stripe Issuing and run on Visa’s global network, combining bitcoin rewards with established financial infrastructure. Fold, which has distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date, has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume across its debit card, exchange, and gift card products. The new credit card extends its ecosystem by offering what CEO Will Reeves described as “simple and transparent access to real bitcoin” without requiring users to stake tokens or maintain exchange accounts. Stripe executives framed the launch as a milestone for its consumer issuing tools, while Visa highlighted the card’s ability to provide security and global acceptance. The collaboration comes after a string of moves by Visa to expand into digital asset payments and loyalty. Visa has been piloting Web3-based rewards programs with major brands, while Stripe has leaned on its Issuing platform to power everything from corporate spend tools to stablecoin-linked cards. By bringing Fold into that mix, both companies are extending their reach into crypto-native consumer finance. For Fold, the new card represents the culmination of years spent building a bitcoin-first financial ecosystem. Its earlier debit and gift card programs, also developed with Visa, helped the company distribute more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fold-bitcoin-credit-cardThe post Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold Holdings announced that it will launch a bitcoin rewards credit card in partnership with Stripe and Visa. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will issue rewards exclusively in bitcoin, offering up to 3.5% back on purchases, including an unlimited 2% base rate and additional bonuses through Fold’s checking account and merchant partnerships. The card will be powered by Stripe Issuing and run on Visa’s global network, combining bitcoin rewards with established financial infrastructure. Fold, which has distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date, has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume across its debit card, exchange, and gift card products. The new credit card extends its ecosystem by offering what CEO Will Reeves described as “simple and transparent access to real bitcoin” without requiring users to stake tokens or maintain exchange accounts. Stripe executives framed the launch as a milestone for its consumer issuing tools, while Visa highlighted the card’s ability to provide security and global acceptance. The collaboration comes after a string of moves by Visa to expand into digital asset payments and loyalty. Visa has been piloting Web3-based rewards programs with major brands, while Stripe has leaned on its Issuing platform to power everything from corporate spend tools to stablecoin-linked cards. By bringing Fold into that mix, both companies are extending their reach into crypto-native consumer finance. For Fold, the new card represents the culmination of years spent building a bitcoin-first financial ecosystem. Its earlier debit and gift card programs, also developed with Visa, helped the company distribute more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fold-bitcoin-credit-card

2025/09/24
Fold Holdings announced that it will launch a bitcoin rewards credit card in partnership with Stripe and Visa.

The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will issue rewards exclusively in bitcoin, offering up to 3.5% back on purchases, including an unlimited 2% base rate and additional bonuses through Fold’s checking account and merchant partnerships. The card will be powered by Stripe Issuing and run on Visa’s global network, combining bitcoin rewards with established financial infrastructure.

Fold, which has distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date, has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume across its debit card, exchange, and gift card products.

The new credit card extends its ecosystem by offering what CEO Will Reeves described as “simple and transparent access to real bitcoin” without requiring users to stake tokens or maintain exchange accounts. Stripe executives framed the launch as a milestone for its consumer issuing tools, while Visa highlighted the card’s ability to provide security and global acceptance.

The collaboration comes after a string of moves by Visa to expand into digital asset payments and loyalty. Visa has been piloting Web3-based rewards programs with major brands, while Stripe has leaned on its Issuing platform to power everything from corporate spend tools to stablecoin-linked cards. By bringing Fold into that mix, both companies are extending their reach into crypto-native consumer finance.

For Fold, the new card represents the culmination of years spent building a bitcoin-first financial ecosystem. Its earlier debit and gift card programs, also developed with Visa, helped the company distribute more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fold-bitcoin-credit-card

