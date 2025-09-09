Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH

By: Coindoo
2025/09/09 03:00
CreatorBid
BID$0.08069+5.29%

Banner magacoin finance

Payments giant Stripe is pushing to make its Bridge platform the issuer of USDH, a dollar-backed stablecoin designed specifically for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The plan, pitched through Native Markets, promised compliance, direct minting on-chain, and a revenue stream directed into Hyperliquid’s treasury — a package meant to reassure both regulators and the community.

Backlash From Crypto Natives

Instead of quiet acceptance, Stripe’s offer sparked immediate resistance. Agora CEO Nick Van Eck accused the company of overreach, warning that a vertically integrated issuer with its own blockchain ambitions could steer liquidity away from Hyperliquid over time. His criticism was sharp: handing Stripe control of the ecosystem’s canonical stablecoin, he argued, would be “a capture, not an alignment.”

Rivals Line Up

That skepticism turned into a coalition. MoonPay quickly joined forces with Agora, with executives blasting Stripe’s proposal as misaligned with the long-term interests of Hyperliquid. Venture firm Dragonfly also endorsed the coalition, calling it the best option on the table.

READ MORE:

Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase

Meanwhile, Paxos and Frax — both seasoned stablecoin players — put forward competing blueprints. Paxos promised to recycle reserve income into buybacks of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, redistributing value to users and validators. Frax went further, pledging to return all USDH revenue to the community, setting itself apart with a maximalist “give-back” approach.

A Wider Stablecoin Arms Race

The fight over USDH doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Governments and corporations worldwide are racing to shape the future of dollar-backed tokens. Hong Kong is rolling out licenses that banks like HSBC and ICBC are preparing to seize. Wyoming is preparing its own state-backed stablecoin, and in Europe, regulators are warning that dollar tokens could siphon liquidity away from euro deposits.

Why This Matters

Hyperliquid’s decision won’t just decide who issues USDH. It will also send a signal about whether crypto-native alliances or fintech heavyweights get to dictate the next chapter of stablecoin growth. For Stripe, it’s a chance to cement a foothold in decentralized finance. For its rivals, it’s about protecting the community from ceding too much power to a traditional payments giant.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014478+0.15%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.716+4.82%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event