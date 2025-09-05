Stripe, Paradigm Launch Payments-Focused Blockchain Tempo

Stripe and Paradigm have announced the launch of Tempo, a blockchain specifically designed for payments and stablecoin transactions, marking a significant collaboration between the payments giant and the crypto investment firm to address infrastructure gaps in digital currency adoption.

The payments-first blockchain aims to optimize stablecoin infrastructure as digital currencies move toward mainstream adoption. Paradigm's Matt Huang, who will lead Tempo while maintaining his role at the investment firm, said in a statement on Thursday that existing crypto infrastructure primarily caters to trading rather than real-world payments applications.

The initiative targets use cases including global payments and payroll, remittances, tokenized deposits for round-the-clock settlement, embedded financial accounts, microtransactions, and AI-powered autonomous payments. These applications reflect growing enterprise demand for blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The Tempo blockchain has secured design input from major enterprises including Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, and Visa, the announcement said.

Paradigm expects Tempo to complement existing crypto infrastructure while serving as a bridge for large enterprises entering blockchain-based financial services. The blockchain's enterprise backing suggests potential for rapid adoption among established financial institutions.

Stripe's blockchain strategy has accelerated significantly, including its acquisition of crypto infrastructure company Bridge in February 2025 and launch of Stablecoin financial accounts accessible from over 100 countries. The payments company has also partnered with Visa to offer cards that spend stablecoin balances across multiple jurisdictions.

Recent Stripe research indicates strong Asian business adoption of stablecoins, with 46% of surveyed companies planning implementation within 24 months. The company processes stablecoin payments from over 120 countries and reports 30% growth in cross-border payments in key markets like Singapore.

Huang emphasized that Tempo represents a rare incubation opportunity for Paradigm, which typically focuses on investing and research. The blockchain is structured as an independent company with dedicated full-time staff, jointly incubated by both parent organizations.

The launch comes as stablecoins gain traction for enterprise applications beyond cryptocurrency trading. Tempo's focus on payments infrastructure addresses concerns about existing blockchain networks' suitability for high-volume, low-cost transactions required by mainstream financial applications.

