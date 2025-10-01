ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payments giant Stripe unveiled a stablecoin issuance platform and AI commerce tools at its New York showcase on Tuesday, marking a push to tie its payments business to the growing role of digital dollars and artificial intelligence in online transactions. Open Issuance, underpinned by stablecoin infrastructure platform Bridge that Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion last year, enables firms to launch their own stablecoins, minting and redeeming tokens with just a few lines of code. Phantom’s CASH token, an open-loop stablecoin by the popular crypto wallet provider, will be the first to debut through Open Issuance, the firm announced. The recently-launched stablecoins of decentralized exchange Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD will also be issued through the protocol, with more projects already in the pipeline, the firm said. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin,” Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, said in a statement. “With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.” Issuers can balance reserves between Treasuries and cash, with asset management handled by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate and Lead Bank. Stripe’s network ensures interoperability across tokens and aims to offer lower conversion costs. The AI side of the showcase centered on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The offering allows merchants to transact with AI agents while keeping control over fulfillment and customer relationships, the firm said. Partners including Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are also testing the standard. These product launches build on a series of blockchain-focused moves by Stripe. In addition to acquiring Bridge, Stripe recently bought crypto wallet provider Privy, expanding its in-house crypto infrastructure… The post Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payments giant Stripe unveiled a stablecoin issuance platform and AI commerce tools at its New York showcase on Tuesday, marking a push to tie its payments business to the growing role of digital dollars and artificial intelligence in online transactions. Open Issuance, underpinned by stablecoin infrastructure platform Bridge that Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion last year, enables firms to launch their own stablecoins, minting and redeeming tokens with just a few lines of code. Phantom’s CASH token, an open-loop stablecoin by the popular crypto wallet provider, will be the first to debut through Open Issuance, the firm announced. The recently-launched stablecoins of decentralized exchange Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD will also be issued through the protocol, with more projects already in the pipeline, the firm said. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin,” Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, said in a statement. “With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.” Issuers can balance reserves between Treasuries and cash, with asset management handled by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate and Lead Bank. Stripe’s network ensures interoperability across tokens and aims to offer lower conversion costs. The AI side of the showcase centered on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The offering allows merchants to transact with AI agents while keeping control over fulfillment and customer relationships, the firm said. Partners including Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are also testing the standard. These product launches build on a series of blockchain-focused moves by Stripe. In addition to acquiring Bridge, Stripe recently bought crypto wallet provider Privy, expanding its in-house crypto infrastructure…

Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:48
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006476-5.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06017-6.65%
COM
COM$0.003962-21.82%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02074-3.53%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.293-5.68%

Payments giant Stripe unveiled a stablecoin issuance platform and AI commerce tools at its New York showcase on Tuesday, marking a push to tie its payments business to the growing role of digital dollars and artificial intelligence in online transactions.

Open Issuance, underpinned by stablecoin infrastructure platform Bridge that Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion last year, enables firms to launch their own stablecoins, minting and redeeming tokens with just a few lines of code.

Phantom’s CASH token, an open-loop stablecoin by the popular crypto wallet provider, will be the first to debut through Open Issuance, the firm announced.

The recently-launched stablecoins of decentralized exchange Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD will also be issued through the protocol, with more projects already in the pipeline, the firm said.

“If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin,” Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, said in a statement. “With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.”

Issuers can balance reserves between Treasuries and cash, with asset management handled by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate and Lead Bank. Stripe’s network ensures interoperability across tokens and aims to offer lower conversion costs.

The AI side of the showcase centered on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The offering allows merchants to transact with AI agents while keeping control over fulfillment and customer relationships, the firm said. Partners including Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are also testing the standard.

These product launches build on a series of blockchain-focused moves by Stripe. In addition to acquiring Bridge, Stripe recently bought crypto wallet provider Privy, expanding its in-house crypto infrastructure tools. The firm is also working with crypto venture firm Paradigm to develop Tempo, a payments-oriented blockchain designed to handle transactions at scale.

“With the advent of stablecoins and AI, we’re at the dawn of a new online economy,” Will Gaybrick, Stripe’s president of technology and business, said in a statement, adding that the company is focusing on “pulling frontier technology out of the experimental into the mainstream.”

Read more: Why Circle and Stripe (And Many Others) Are Launching Their Own Blockchains

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/stripe-unveils-stablecoin-issuance-tool-with-phantom-s-cash-expands-into-ai-commerce-with-openai

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.006963-19.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011198-9.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.004745-5.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006341-7.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1645-8.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.09823-4.86%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,887.87
$103,887.87$103,887.87

-1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,522.49
$3,522.49$3,522.49

-1.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162.49
$162.49$162.49

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2813
$2.2813$2.2813

-1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16503
$0.16503$0.16503

-1.15%