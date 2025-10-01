Stripe’s new tool can make stablecoins ‘with just a few lines of code’

Stripe’s new “Open Issuance” tool will enable companies to easily build and launch their own stablecoins, as well as manage the token’s reserves.

Global payments firm Stripe is deepening its crypto offerings with a tool it says will allow any business to launch and manage their own stablecoin “with just a few lines of code.”

The tool, called “Open Issuance,” will allow businesses to “mint and burn coins freely, and customize their reserves to manage the ratio between cash and treasuries and choose their preferred partners,” Stripe said on Tuesday.

The service, one of more than 40 offerings Stripe announced this week, will be backed by Bridge — a stablecoin infrastructure company Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024 — while treasuries will be managed by asset management giants BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and blockchain-based asset manager Superstate.

