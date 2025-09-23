TLDR Strive merges with Semler, adds $675M in Bitcoin for bold dual-track growth. Strive’s $675M Bitcoin buy and Semler merger fuel BTC-driven healthcare play. Strive-Semler merger creates BTC-heavy firm with diagnostics growth strategy. Strive invests $675M in Bitcoin, finalizes Semler deal for hybrid growth. New Strive entity to hold 10,900+ BTC, blending crypto and healthcare [...] The post Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Strive merges with Semler, adds $675M in Bitcoin for bold dual-track growth. Strive’s $675M Bitcoin buy and Semler merger fuel BTC-driven healthcare play. Strive-Semler merger creates BTC-heavy firm with diagnostics growth strategy. Strive invests $675M in Bitcoin, finalizes Semler deal for hybrid growth. New Strive entity to hold 10,900+ BTC, blending crypto and healthcare [...] The post Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger appeared first on CoinCentral.

Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 02:23
Bitcoin
BTC$112,214.54-2.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03986-7.66%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00565-6.45%

TLDR

  • Strive merges with Semler, adds $675M in Bitcoin for bold dual-track growth.
  • Strive’s $675M Bitcoin buy and Semler merger fuel BTC-driven healthcare play.
  • Strive-Semler merger creates BTC-heavy firm with diagnostics growth strategy.
  • Strive invests $675M in Bitcoin, finalizes Semler deal for hybrid growth.
  • New Strive entity to hold 10,900+ BTC, blending crypto and healthcare focus.

Strive, Inc. has confirmed a transformative all-stock acquisition of Semler Scientific, Inc., along with a major Bitcoin purchase. The $675 million Bitcoin investment adds 5,816 BTC to Strive’s treasury, bringing its holdings to 5,886 Bitcoin. These moves position the firm to lead in Bitcoin-centric corporate growth strategies.

Strive Completes All-Stock Merger with Semler Scientific

Strive finalized an agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction approved by both companies’ boards. Each Semler share will convert into 21.05 Strive Class A shares, reflecting a 210% premium. Based on September 19 closing prices, this premium equates to about $90.52 per Semler share.

The combined company plans to build on Semler’s diagnostics business and may later monetize or spin it off. A new management team will expand the diagnostics focus to include preventative care and early detection. Post-merger, Semler Executive Chairman Eric Semler will join the Strive Board of Directors.

This merger creates a unique platform that combines Bitcoin accumulation and a mission-driven healthcare diagnostics portfolio. The dual-track strategy supports Strive’s intent to grow faster than Bitcoin itself. The company aims to operate under a preferred equity structure, steering clear of traditional debt models.

$675M Bitcoin Acquisition Boosts Treasury Holdings

Strive revealed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin at an average price of $116,047 per coin, totaling $675 million including expenses. This significant acquisition adds to Strive’s strategy of increasing Bitcoin per share and maximizing equity value. It follows the company’s consistent focus on Bitcoin-centric capital deployment.

With the latest buy, Strive’s treasury now holds 5,886 Bitcoin, underlining its status as a major Bitcoin holder. The firm continues to pursue long-term appreciation through strategic treasury operations. It believes its equity structure provides a stronger alternative to debt-heavy crypto strategies.

Strive confirmed that it maintains additional cash reserves to support future preferred equity offerings. This financial setup enhances flexibility while avoiding the risks tied to debt maturity. The company expects to use future financings to grow its Bitcoin holdings even further.

Combined Entity Set to Hold Over 10,900 Bitcoin

Once the merger closes, the new entity will control more than 10,900 Bitcoin across both firms. This massive holding may be expanded through upcoming equity rounds, further growing the balance sheet. The strategy intends to position Strive as the fastest-growing corporate Bitcoin accumulator.

Strive emphasizes its goal to outperform Bitcoin by maximizing Bitcoin per share and equity-driven growth. The company views its combined platform as a competitive force in both financial markets and healthcare innovation. As part of this, it continues to expand its presence in the asset management space.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management. It operates through Strive Asset Management, a fully owned and SEC-registered investment adviser. The new entity will continue to focus on delivering financial performance while exploring new growth opportunities.

 

The post Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission