Strive (ASST) Stock: Skyrockets After $1.5B Merger and Bold Bitcoin Treasury Plan

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 06:06

TLDR

Strive Inc(ASST), formerly known as Asset Entities Inc., has finalized its merger with Strive Enterprises, Inc. The stock closed at $8.49, marking a 4.71% decline during the trading session. However, it soared 15.67% to $9.82 in after-hours trading following the news.

Strive Inc.,(ASST)

The combined company now operates under the name Strive and continues to trade on NASDAQ using the ticker symbol ASST. The merger has strategically positioned Strive for aggressive growth and diversification. Investors reacted swiftly to the development, fueling a sharp rally in the extended market.

This merger unlocks new strategic direction as Strive pivots towards digital assets and long-term crypto positioning. The rapid shift drew market attention, especially with the announcement of a Bitcoin treasury plan. This aggressive move aligns Strive with a growing trend of public companies integrating Bitcoin into balance sheets.

Strive Secures $750M in Equity Funding With $1.5B Potential

Strive secured $750 million in equity financing as part of the completed merger transaction. The company may receive an additional $750 million if related warrants are exercised. These funds provide the merged entity with significant firepower for future operations and initiatives.

This dual-tranche financing structure adds flexibility and long-term liquidity support. The capital structure allows Strive to pursue bold strategic goals without short-term funding constraints. The potential $1.5 billion total could reshape the company’s financial landscape.

Such a sizable raise signals strong confidence from institutional backers and financial partners. This financing comes at a critical juncture as Strive repositions its brand and business model. The company aims to deploy capital efficiently while aligning with digital innovation trends.

Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy Signals Shift Toward Digital Assets

Strive has announced plans to begin accumulating Bitcoin as part of its long-term treasury strategy. This move reflects a growing trend among NASDAQ-listed firms leveraging digital assets to diversify corporate reserves. The company plans to integrate Bitcoin into its balance sheet over time gradually.

This shift marks a clear departure from traditional treasury management methods. With capital secured, Strive is in a strong position to allocate assets toward cryptocurrency initiatives. The company intends to implement this strategy immediately following the completed merger.

The Bitcoin accumulation plan may appeal to those who support crypto-based corporate treasury models. It also aligns with broader adoption of blockchain technology across the financial sector. This step reinforces Strive’s commitment to embracing innovation in its core operations.

 

