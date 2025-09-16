Strive Forms Board of Directors and Unveils $950 Million Capital Plan

TLDR

Strive has raised $750 million in financing with an additional $750 million available through warrants.

The company holds an initial 69 BTC, valued at approximately $7.9 million, to start its Bitcoin accumulation.

Strive has launched a $450 million at-the-market offering and a $500 million stock repurchase program.

The company has formed a board of directors with expertise in Bitcoin and digital assets.

Strive’s CEO, Matt Cole, emphasized the importance of an aligned board to drive Bitcoin accumulation and shareholder value.

Strive, the newly merged entity with Nasdaq-listed Asset Entities, has officially formed its board of directors. The company also revealed a $950 million capital initiative, setting a strong foundation for its future. Strive plans to focus on Bitcoin accumulation, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic investments in the cryptocurrency space.

Strive Raises $750 Million to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Strive has raised $750 million in financing, with an additional $750 million available through warrants. This financing will be utilized to expand the company’s Bitcoin holdings and increase its market presence. Strive’s initial Bitcoin holdings amount to 69 BTC, valued at approximately $7.9 million based on current prices.

In addition to the financing, Strive has launched a $450 million at-the-market offering. It also announced a $500 million stock repurchase program to maintain financial flexibility. According to the company, these steps aim to increase Bitcoin exposure for shareholders while ensuring balance sheet flexibility.

Strive has opted to use a shelf registration, enabling the company to issue securities when market conditions are favorable. This method allows Strive to bypass the need for a new registration statement each time it sells securities. Strive plans to issue perpetual preferred equity to enhance Bitcoin exposure further, benefiting its common equity shareholders.

Matt Cole Leads Board with Bitcoin Strategy

Strive has assembled a board with extensive experience in the cryptocurrency and asset management sectors. Matt Cole will serve as CEO and Chairman, leading the board’s strategic direction. The board also includes key figures such as Shirish Jajodia, Pierre Rochard, and James Lavish, who bring a wealth of knowledge in Bitcoin and digital assets.

“An aligned board is crucial for a Bitcoin treasury company,” said Matt Cole. “This team is committed to driving Bitcoin accumulation and maximizing shareholder value.” The board’s focus will be on making strategic decisions to grow Strive’s Bitcoin holdings and ensure long-term success.

The new board includes experts from companies such as The Bitcoin Bond Company and Swan. These additions will support Strive’s mission to outperform Bitcoin over time. With a strategic mix of corporate and crypto leaders, Strive aims to lead in the digital asset space.

Strive is led by Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire and former presidential candidate. He co-founded Strive Asset Management, a subsidiary focused on Bitcoin investments. Ramaswamy has previously explored acquiring distressed Bitcoin claims, including 75,000 BTC from the Mt. Gox estate.

Strive’s new board and financial initiatives position the company to strengthen its presence in the Bitcoin investment sector. With its solid financial backing and strategic leadership, Strive aims to enhance Bitcoin exposure and deliver value to shareholders in the long term.

