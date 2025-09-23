Strive Inc. to Acquire Semler Scientific in All-Stock Bitcoin Deal

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) and Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) announced a definitive agreement for a merger in an all-stock transaction through a joint press release yesterday.

According to an announcement, the merger represents a significant premium of approximately 210% for Semler Scientific's stockholders, equivalent to about $90.52 per share, based on the closing prices of both companies' common stock on September 19, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive.

In the same announcement, Strive unveiled an addition of 5,816 Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, purchased at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin, bringing Strive’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886. The combined entity will boast a substantial Bitcoin treasury, with a post-merger holding of over 10,900 Bitcoin.

"We are proud to announce this exciting strategic merger combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies to form a scaled, innovative and accretive Bitcoin acquisition platform," said Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO of Strive. "This merger cements Strive's position as a top Bitcoin treasury company, and we believe our alpha-seeking strategies and capital structure position us to outperform Bitcoin over the long run."

This move is part of a broader strategy to "become the fastest growing corporate Bitcoin holder...that avoids debt maturity risks associated with traditional leveraged Bitcoin strategies". Strive's management and Board of Directors will continue to lead the combined company, with Semler Scientific's Executive Chairman, Eric Semler, expected to join the Board.

Echoing Cole's sentiments, Semler said, "We believe this merger creates significant value for our stockholders by delivering a substantial premium and direct participation in one of the most innovative Bitcoin strategies in the public markets."

In a notable move, the combined company has also announced its intention to explore monetizing or distributing Semler Scientific's profitable diagnostics business at a future date. This would involve a new management team with an expanded mandate in preventative diagnostics, suggesting a strategic pivot to fully embrace the Bitcoin treasury model.

Strive, Inc., which recently completed a merger with Asset Entities, has rapidly positioned itself as a key player in the Bitcoin treasury space. The company's mission is to maximize Bitcoin per share and outperform the digital asset over the long term.

Semler Scientific, Inc., traditionally known for its medical devices and software aimed at combating chronic diseases, made headlines by becoming the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. This merger reflects the burgeoning adoption of bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset by corporates, a strategy pioneered and popularized by Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to customary closing conditions.

