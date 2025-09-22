Strive merges with Semler Scientific in Bitcoin treasury expansion plan

Key Takeaways

Strive Inc. and Semler Scientific Inc. have announced a merger to combine their Bitcoin treasury holdings into a single publicly traded company.

The merger aims to provide investors with greater exposure to Bitcoin via the equity markets, leveraging both companies’ operational strategies.

Strive Inc., an asset management firm founded by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, today announced a merger with Semler Scientific Inc. that will combine their Bitcoin treasury operations into a single publicly traded entity focused on digital asset accumulation.

The transaction merges the companies’ Bitcoin holdings and operational strategies, creating what both firms describe as an enhanced vehicle for investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrency through traditional equity markets.

Semler Scientific, a medical technology company specializing in vascular diagnostic tools, first adopted Bitcoin as a treasury strategy in 2024, purchasing millions in BTC that led to a surge of nearly 40% in its stock price.

The merger follows a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, with over 50 companies globally holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets as of 2025. Total corporate Bitcoin holdings now exceed 1 million BTC, valued at over $112 billion.

Companies have increasingly raised capital specifically to acquire more Bitcoin, aiming to increase Bitcoin per share for investors. This strategy, pioneered by Strategy, has attracted firms seeking to diversify holdings and use Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.

The combined entity will operate under enhanced regulatory clarity that has driven institutional adoption of Bitcoin as “digital gold” in volatile markets.