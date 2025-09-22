Strive-Semler merger creates $1.2b Bitcoin treasury powerhouse

The merger of Strive and Semler Scientific consolidates their holdings into a $1.2 billion Bitcoin treasury, holding 10,900 BTC. The new entity now ranks among the top tier of corporate Bitcoin holders while weighing what to do with Semler’s profitable healthcare diagnostics arm.

According to an announcement on September 22, Strive will absorb Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at a 210% premium. Crucially, Strive also revealed a concurrent purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) for $675 million, a strategic move that immediately bolstered its balance sheet before the merger.

The combined entity will hold over 10,900 BTC, creating a colossal treasury that eclipses most other public companies. In a notable twist, the new leadership signaled a potential exit from the very medical diagnostics business that historically funded Semler’s own Bitcoin acquisitions.

Why Strive and Semler are joining forces

The companies framed the merger as a way to combine balance-sheet scale with operational optionality. Strive will maintain control of the new entity’s management team and board, while Semler Scientific’s executive chairman, Eric Semler, will take a board seat.

Per the release, the merger creates a corporate structure that can manage Bitcoin accumulation while deciding the fate of a profitable healthcare arm, with Strive planning to monetize or distribute Semler’s diagnostics business, or reposition it toward preventative care under new leadership.

The merger brings together two pioneers in the corporate Bitcoin space. Strive is identified as the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company, with a mandate to outperform Bitcoin itself. Semler Scientific gained attention as the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, using cash flows from its established medical diagnostics business to fund its purchases.

If completed, the deal would place the combined entity’s Bitcoin holdings at 10,900 BTC, positioning it as the twelfth-largest corporate holder of the original cryptocurrency, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. That puts it just behind Tesla’s 11,509 BTC but far below Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which dominates the landscape with 639,835 BTC.