Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

PANews reported on September 22nd that Globenewswire reported that Strive, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Strive also announced the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoins at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin for inclusion in its portfolio, for a total purchase price (including fees) of $675 million, bringing Strive's total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886. The combined company announced plans to explore the monetization or distribution of Semler Scientific's historically profitable diagnostics business under a new management team with a broader mandate in preventive diagnostics. In addition to potential additional Bitcoin raised in future financings, the combined company will own over 10,900 Bitcoins before any additional financing and maintain sufficient cash reserves to support future issuances of perpetual preferred stock. Following the transaction, Strive's management and board of directors will remain unchanged, with Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler Scientific, expected to join the board of directors of the combined company. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Strive and Semler Scientific. Completion is subject to customary closing conditions.