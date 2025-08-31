Study: Businesses are buying Bitcoin at about four times the rate it's being mined

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin financial services company River stated in a research report that businesses are absorbing far more Bitcoin than miners are creating. Businesses are absorbing approximately 1,755 Bitcoins daily. By 2025, new Bitcoin issuance will be approximately 450 Bitcoins per day, meaning that businesses are absorbing nearly four times the supply from miners. Funds and spot ETFs are adding another 1,430 Bitcoins daily, further driving institutional demand.

