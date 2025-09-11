Study Times published an article titled "The Technical Principles and Trust Logic of Stablecoins": Stablecoins are gaining favor with compliant investors around the world

By: PANews
2025/09/11 22:12
PANews reported on September 11th that the Central Party School's Study Times official account published an article titled "The Technical Principles and Trust Logic of Stablecoins." The article noted that amid the accelerating penetration of digital finance into the global trade system, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have attracted widespread attention. However, their volatile price fluctuations have hindered their adoption as mainstream payments. Stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT) and USDC, leverage a pegging mechanism to fiat currencies, retaining the advantages of blockchain-based payments, such as high efficiency and low costs, while avoiding the instability and disadvantages of traditional cryptocurrencies. Consequently, they have become a hotspot for digital financial innovation. Recent legislation and regulations in the United States, the European Union, and Hong Kong, China, have laid a foundation for the compliance of stablecoins. Stablecoins are gaining traction with compliant investors worldwide and are gradually being integrated into the mainstream financial system.

