Subsquid price targets new all-time high as SQD spikes 180%

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 23:46
Subsquid price bucked the trend across the cryptocurrency market after it skyrocketed by more than 180% to hit levels last seen in June.

Summary
  • Subsquid price pumped more than 180% to hit highs of $0.2385.
  • The SQD token outpaced the broader crypto market, with volume rising 900% to over $203 million.
  • SQD.AI said its locked SQD had surpassed 400 million.

With most leading cryptocurrencies struggling with downside pressure, it’s the small-cap Subsquid, a decentralized data lake for artificial intelligence agents, that outpaced the broader market. The zero-knowledge-proof-powered platform saw its native token jump to highs of $0.2385, up more than 180% in the past 24 hours as of the time of writing.

Subsquid (SQD), which has benefited from upside momentum in the past few months to rally to an all-time high of $0.2865, looked set to target this peak on Friday.

As price rose, daily trading volume jumped by more than 900%, a notable spike that pushed the metric to over $203 million.

Rally sees SQD price target new all-time high

The SQD token recently pumped to highs of $0.17, aided by a rally in AI-related altcoins. However, profit-taking pushed it to under $0.07 on Sept. 25—declines that aligned with Bitcoin’s sharp drop to near $108,000.

On Sept. 26, likely aided by SQD.AI’s locking of over 400 million SQD tokens, the price shot up. 

Partnerships, such as the one with Chillwhales, a platform that powers non-fungible token browsing and seeks to bolster the creator economy, have outlined SQD as a top indexer. Chillwhales, which leveraged The Graph to index NFT data on LUKSO, has since adopted SQD.

Deutsche Telekom joined Subsquid as a node, while Flare was among the first platforms to integrate the data indexer.

Per data on Coinglass, the open interest in Subsquid has increased to $62.4 million.

This signals trader confidence as the AI agent space gains fresh impetus, helped by markets’ bets on strong showings by AI companies like Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI. The surge above $0.23 means SQD price hovered about 22% off the all-time peak.

