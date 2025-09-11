SUI, ADA, SEI, LINK to Watch

  • Sui is expanding with new products and DeFi adoption pushing TVL near $2 billion
  • Cardano’s LEIOS upgrade boosts scalability while ADA trades at $0.88 below its all-time high
  • Sei processes $5.5B daily stablecoin volume with gaming making up 40% of activity

The cryptocurrency market is holding steady as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve’s September 17 policy announcement. 

Total market capitalization has risen to $3.96 trillion, up 2.09% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin trades above $114,000, while Ethereum is at $4,421. XRP, BNB, and Solana also posted gains, with Dogecoin up more than 16% this week.

With uncertainty around rate cuts, analysts are pointing to select altcoins that show resilience through adoption, network growth, and fresh catalysts. Among them, four altcoins stand out for their steady progress and growing use cases.

Why is Sui (SUI) attracting attention?

Sui continues to build at a fast pace under the leadership of Mysten Labs. The network is known for launching new products, including Seal for private on-chain data and Walrus for decentralized storage. 

Sui has also seen growth in DeFi activity and stablecoin adoption, with its total value locked approaching $2 billion. 

What makes SUI appealing now?

The analyst said that at around $3.60, SUI remains well below its peak, making it an attractive entry point.

What is Cardano (ADA) doing to stay competitive?

Cardano has been a long-standing player in the crypto space. Recent upgrades like LEIOS aim to improve scalability and bring transaction speeds closer to Solana while maintaining Cardano’s security and decentralization. 

Is ADA undervalued?

At $0.88, ADA trades far below its all-time high, offering upside growth if adoption continues. 

One expert also said, “It is my belief that cardano $ADA can do a 10x from current prices.”

Related: Altcoin Accumulation Builds as Aptos Eyes $5.50 and Cardano Targets $1.24

Sei (SEI) Surges on Stablecoin and Gaming Demand

Sei has carved out a niche in DeFi and stablecoins, processing over $5.5 billion in daily stablecoin volume. July saw $1.53 billion in decentralized exchange activity, along with growth in daily active accounts and transactions. 

What sets Sei apart?

Beyond DeFi, Sei has gained traction in gaming, accounting for 40% of activity on its network. Institutional products, including an ETF filing, suggest broader access ahead. At $0.31, SEI sits well under past highs.

Chainlink remains the leading oracle provider in crypto, serving as critical infrastructure for DeFi, RWAs, stablecoins, and payments. Its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and the newly established Chainlink Reserve aim to strengthen long-term growth. 

A recent deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce will bring key economic data on-chain, further cementing its role. 

With LINK at $23.62, less than half its record high, it remains a project with room to grow, according to the analyst.

Related: Altcoin Season Index Hits 71 as Ethereum and TOTAL3 Signal Breakout

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

