Sui and Alibaba Cloud Launch AI Coding Assistant for Developers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:44
  • Sui and Alibaba Cloud launch AI coding assistant to ease Move coding in ChainIDE.
  • The tool supports English, Chinese, Korean with autocomplete, checks, and templates.
  • SUI price rose 2.1% to $3.44 as market cap reached $12.11B despite lower volume.

Sui Network and Alibaba Cloud just released an AI coding assistant built for developers who use the Move language. The new assistant is built directly into ChainIDE, Sui’s main development platform, and supports English, Chinese, and Korean to lower the barrier to entry for developers worldwide.

How Does the New AI Coding Assistant Work?

The tool lets developers write Move code using natural language prompts. It includes intelligent autocompletion, real-time security checks, and automated documentation. The tool also includes ready-made templates to speed up common development tasks, all designed to simplify the coding process inside ChainIDE. 

The assistant checks for errors and aligns code with best practices, which helps developers complete projects faster by automating parts of the coding workflow.

SUI’s Move developers to gain from the new AI coding Assistant?

In a post on X, Alibaba Cloud stated that developers can now generate Move code with natural language and get intelligent suggestions. This integration of an AI assistant into ChainIDE makes Sui’s high-speed and secure programming language, Move, far more accessible to a global developer base.

This alliance between Sui Network and Alibaba Cloud marks a major shift toward integrating AI into blockchain coding. The initiative focuses on simplifying workflows and providing multilingual accessibility for Move developers.

How Did the Price of SUI React to the News?

Following the announcement, the price of Sui (SUI) surged by 2.1% over the past 24 hours, to trade at $3.44. The token’s market cap reached $12.11 billion, with a circulating supply of 3.51 billion SUI. 

The 24-hour trading volume totaled $1.13 billion, a 24.87% decline from the previous period.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sui-alibaba-cloud-ai-coding-assistant-move-developers-benefit/

