Sui, Aptos, and Arbitrum Lead $4.5B Token Release Next Month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 12:31
Altcoins

The crypto market is bracing for a wave of supply as more than $4.5 billion worth of vested tokens are scheduled to unlock next month, according to data from Tokenomist.

Roughly $1.17 billion of the upcoming releases will come from cliff unlocks — large, one-time events that often cause sharper supply shocks. The remaining $3.36 billion will be distributed gradually through linear unlocks, which typically smooth the impact by spreading tokens into circulation over time.

Biggest Unlocks of the Month

Sui tops the list with more than $153 million in tokens set to be released, a notable event given that only 35% of its total supply has been unlocked so far. Fasttoken follows with $90 million in tokens, though the effect on its market may be lighter since 96% of FTN is already in circulation.

Aptos and Arbitrum are also in focus, with unlocks valued at about $50 million and $48 million respectively. Other notable projects include Starknet ($16.8M), Sei ($16.5M), Immutable ($13.4M), and ZK ($10.7M).

Market Perspective Shifting

While token unlocks once sparked anxiety among traders, analysts say the narrative is maturing. Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath, previously noted that seasoned investors now look beyond immediate supply concerns and focus more on fundamentals such as project adoption, governance, and incentive structures.

This more nuanced approach, he argued, reflects the growing sophistication of the market and its closer ties with traditional finance. Instead of short-term panic, investors are weighing how each unlock affects long-term sustainability.

A Crucial Test for September

With billions in tokens about to enter circulation, September will provide a key test of whether markets can absorb the additional supply without major disruptions — and whether the shift from “unlock fear” to fundamental analysis is here to stay.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/sui-aptos-and-arbitrum-lead-4-5b-token-release-next-month/

