Sui becomes one of the first partners of Google's new payment protocol AP2

PANews reported on September 16th that Mysten Labs announced that Sui is one of the first partners to participate in Google 's Agentic Payments Protocol ( AP2 ), a standard that allows AI agents to execute payments on behalf of users. AP2 was originally developed by Mysten Labs . The Sui network provides fast, programmable payments and privacy-first identities, supporting the future of AI- agent automated commerce. Mysten Labs stated that Sui also supports encrypted identities, decentralized storage, and privacy-preserving logins, promoting the integration of AI and blockchain.

