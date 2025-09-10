Sui Blockchain Developer Meets with SEC to Address Crypto Regulation Issues

TLDR

Mysten Labs meets SEC to advocate for clearer crypto regulation and utility-first classification for digital assets like SUI.

Sui blockchain’s use in DeFi, gaming, and supply chain shows its diverse utility beyond speculation in regulatory discussions.

SEC Crypto Task Force shows interest in understanding technology through meetings with blockchain innovators like Mysten Labs.

Mysten Labs pushes for regulatory clarity on digital asset classification, moving beyond traditional tests for securities.

Mysten Labs, the developer behind the Sui blockchain, met with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force to address pressing issues surrounding the regulation of crypto assets. This meeting, also attended by legal representatives from Sidley Austin LLP, marks a crucial step toward securing a clearer regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry.

The Sui blockchain is a high-performance, decentralized network designed to support various decentralized applications (dApps) including the Sui Name Service (SuiNS), DeepBook for decentralized liquidity, and Walrus for decentralized data storage. Mysten Labs has been proactive in presenting the utility of the Sui blockchain in sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and supply chain management, where its use cases go beyond speculative investment.

Regulation Focused on Utility-First Approach

At the heart of the discussion was Mysten Labs’ stance on adopting a “utility-first” approach to crypto regulation. This concept emphasizes that a digital asset’s primary utility should be the key factor in determining whether it is classified as a security. This proposal seeks to move beyond traditional frameworks like the Howey Test, which typically defines a security based on its speculative investment potential.

“Sui is not merely a speculative asset. It supports critical infrastructure in DeFi, gaming, and high-performance use cases,” said a source familiar with the meeting.

Mysten Labs has voiced concerns that the current regulatory framework is too focused on speculative aspects of cryptocurrencies, potentially stifling innovation and growth in industries where blockchain technology offers real-world utility.

Advocating for a Fit-for-Purpose Regulatory Framework

The conversation also covered the growing need for a regulatory environment that supports blockchain innovation while ensuring compliance. Mysten Labs stressed the importance of creating a “fit-for-purpose” regulatory framework, one that can accommodate the rapidly evolving nature of blockchain technology without stifling its potential. While the SEC’s Crypto Task Force has stated its goal of creating such a framework, the timeline for its release remains uncertain.

The recent delays in SEC decisions, such as the postponement of the 21Shares Sui ETF application, reflect the broader challenges in applying existing securities laws to emerging technologies. This has led to significant regulatory uncertainties that hinder institutional adoption of crypto assets.

Mysten Labs aims to bridge this gap by promoting a regulatory approach that aligns with the real-world applications of blockchain technology, making it easier for projects with genuine utility to comply with regulatory requirements.

A Positive Step for the Crypto Industry

For the broader crypto community, the meeting signals a positive move toward regulatory clarity. The SEC’s willingness to meet with blockchain innovators like Mysten Labs shows an openness to understand the technological intricacies of the industry, rather than solely focusing on enforcement. This shift in approach could pave the way for more constructive dialogues between regulators and industry stakeholders.

While the meeting did not yield an immediate resolution, the discussions are seen as an encouraging sign that the SEC is actively working toward understanding the challenges and opportunities within the blockchain space. The crypto community will continue to monitor the SEC’s progress as it works toward a more coherent regulatory framework.

In the meantime, projects like Mysten Labs remain committed to promoting an environment that fosters innovation while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. As the SEC’s Crypto Task Force continues its efforts, it is clear that the path to a comprehensive regulatory framework will require collaboration between regulators and the blockchain industry.

The post Sui Blockchain Developer Meets with SEC to Address Crypto Regulation Issues appeared first on CoinCentral.