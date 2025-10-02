Sui Blockchain to Introduce USDi and suiUSDe Stablecoins by Year-End

TLDR

Sui Group will launch two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, by the end of 2025.

USDi will be backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL.

Sui blockchain aims to enhance liquidity and utility with native stablecoins.

Sui’s stablecoin launch follows growing demand for proprietary tokens in crypto.

Sui Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury, has announced plans to launch two stablecoins by the end of 2025. The new tokens, named suiUSDe and USDi, are set to be launched in partnership with stablecoin startup Ethena and the Sui Foundation. This move marks a strategic development for the Sui blockchain, aiming to enhance its ecosystem’s liquidity and utility.

These new stablecoins represent Sui Group’s first venture into proprietary digital assets. While USDi will not offer yield to holders, suiUSDe will provide yield, attracting investors who seek stable returns. The partnership aims to strengthen the blockchain’s position against major stablecoin players like USDC and USDT, which dominate the market.

Role of Ethena and BlackRock in Sui’s Stablecoin Strategy

Sui Group’s collaboration with Ethena and BlackRock provides strong backing for the upcoming stablecoins. USDi will be backed 1:1 by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, which is managed in collaboration with tokenization specialist Securitize. This ensures that USDi remains a stable and secure asset pegged to a trusted financial instrument.

On the other hand, suiUSDe will function similarly to Ethena’s existing $14 billion USDe token. This synthetic dollar will be supported by a mix of digital assets and short derivatives, ensuring its stability in the market.

Ethena’s involvement leverages its expertise in synthetic dollar technology, which is expected to help expand the utility of these new stablecoins across the Sui blockchain.

Sui Blockchain’s Growing Role in the Stablecoin Space

The Sui blockchain has seen rapid growth, with recent reports highlighting record-breaking stablecoin transfer volumes. In August 2025, the blockchain processed $229 billion in stablecoin transactions, surpassing its previous records.

This performance contributed to Ethena’s decision to partner with the Sui network, recognizing its high throughput and composability.

Sui Group’s stablecoin launch is part of a larger trend in the crypto space, where various ecosystems are developing their own native stablecoins. This strategy helps reduce reliance on external stablecoins like USDC and Tether’s USDT, giving blockchain networks more control over their financial infrastructure. The addition of suiUSDe and USDi to the Sui network aims to enhance its value proposition for developers, investors, and users alike.

A New Era for Stablecoins in the Crypto Ecosystem

Sui’s stablecoin launch reflects a growing shift in the cryptocurrency market, as projects move towards proprietary tokens.

Unlike the traditional reliance on stablecoins such as USDC or USDT, Sui and its partners are positioning their tokens to offer more tailored solutions within their ecosystems. The launch of suiUSDe and USDi aligns with this broader trend, as ecosystems seek greater autonomy and control.

The timing of the stablecoin launch is significant, as it could provide the Sui blockchain with an added edge in attracting both developers and users. As blockchain networks look to expand their financial services, proprietary stablecoins offer a key component of this strategy. Sui Group, through its collaboration with Ethena and BlackRock, is positioning itself at the forefront of this emerging trend.

